LONDON, April 26 European shares were expected to fall on Friday following more than 4 percent gains during a five-session rally, with investors seen trimming their trading positions after some disappointing company earnings. Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted a first-quarter loss on Friday, while Norwegian telecoms company Telenor slightly lowered its revenue growth outlook after a slower quarter. In the United States, after the closing bell, online retailer Amazon reported solid first-quarter profits, but international revenue growth slowed. Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed 51 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies that have announced results so far have missed analysts' forecasts, lagging the United States, where only 27 percent companies have missed predictions. Poor earnings are expected to cast its shadow on the market, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC falling 0.1 to 0.4 percent by 0649 GMT, pointing to a lower open. Focus will also be on the first-quarter U.S. GDP forecasts, which topped a 4 percent rate, but have been slashed to 3 percent after a raft of weak March data. The figures, due at 1230 GMT, could determine the market's near-term direction. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.7 percent firmer to 1,200.64 points on Thursday and hit a three-week high on expectations of more stimulus from central banks after recent poor data from Europe. The index is up 4.1 percent so far this week and could still record its best week since late November. "Liquidity remains the primary driver of financial asset prices. This week, market psychology has firmly bought into the prospect of policy escalation, adding to the fuel. Poor economic data is simply reinforcing such expectations. It may feel uncomfortable but we maintain our view that liquidity strength trumps growth weakness - at least through Q2," Exane BNP Paribas said in a note. "The 'defensive' leadership of the last couple of months now looks vulnerable. We see financials again providing leadership. And in a broader sense, the stage again looks set for a move out of 'expensive growth' to 'cheap value' plays." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 655 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,585.16 0.4 % 6.37 NIKKEI 13,884.13 -0.3 % -41.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 546.32 0.11 % 0.61 EUR/USD 1.3026 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 98.71 -0.54 % -0.5400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.700 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.222 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,474.81 0.53 % $7.82 US CRUDE $93.31 -0.35 % -0.33 * Asian shares rise on US data, regional earnings eyed * Nikkei pulls back from nearly 5-year highs, ahead of BOJ * Wall St gains on earnings, data * Dollar slips vs yen on profit-taking, Japan exporters * Gold heads for biggest weekly gain since late 2011 * Copper eyes biggest weekly gain in 3 mths on easing hopes * Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices * Brent slips to $103, narrows spread with WTI COMPANY NEWS BASF The world's largest chemicals maker said its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10.1 percent to 2.21 billion euros ($2.87 billion), beating the 2.14 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll: TELENOR Norwegian telecoms company Telenor reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Friday and slightly lowered its revenue growth outlook after a slower quarter. BBVA Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals, but net interest income fell short of expectations. PPR The luxury and sports brand group missed first-quarter sales forecasts, particularly for its Gucci fashion label and Puma sports brand, hit by sluggish trading in Europe and slower growth in China. EADS The French government is selling a 2.1 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS, traders said on Friday. ALCATEL The telecom equipment maker posted a first-quarter loss even as its key segment of network gear sales to big carriers grew 4.2 percent from a year ago on strength in North America. DNB The Norway's largest bank forecast stronger net interest income in the months ahead as it reported first-quarter results that beat expectations. RENAULT Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and France-based Renault SA RENA.PA plan to use common parts in the production of new versions of the Nissan March and Renault Clio to reduce costs by about 30 percent, the Nikkei said. AREVA The French nuclear group said first-quarter revenue jumped 12.5 percent to 2.28 billion euros as strength in uranium mining offset slow growth in its reactor business and falling revenue from uranium enrichment. GDF SUEZ Energy firms should consider setting aside 10 percent of their investments in new projects for environmental and social programs if they want to get projects built, GDF Suez's chief executive said. SAINT-GOBAIN The glass and materials group predicted a gradual recovery in its business as it reported a 4.8 percent slide in first-quarter sales which were hit by bad weather, weak demand in Europe and fewer working days compared with the previous year. VINCI France's largest construction and concessions company posted a 3.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 8.4 billion euros as a stronger construction business in Africa and the U.K. as well as the ramp-up of a high-speed rail line in France offset weather-hit activity in Europe. CARGOTEC Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec reported a bigger-than expected fall in first-quarter operating profit as a slowdown in global trade hurt its marine business. DANONE Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha and Danone will dissolve a strategic tie-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. E.ON E.ON's modern but unprofitable Irsching gas-fired power station in Bavaria, southern Germany, looks set to remain open as a reserve power plant under a deal hammered out with regulators and politicians, sources close to the talks said. MAN SE The truck maker posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82 million euros, much wider than the 22.1 million operating loss forecast in a Reuters poll. wider than Poll: ABERTIS The government will sell a 25 percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to infrastructure firm Abertis and Eutelsat, ABC reported. RED ELECTRICA Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 149.6 million euros ($194.57 million), in line with the company's target for annual profit growth of up to 8 percent over the next five years.