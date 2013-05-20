LONDON, May 20 European stocks were seen rising at the open on Monday, taking their cue from ebullient global equity markets after encouraging signals from the U.S. and Japanese economies. At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX were up 0.6 percent. The U.S. Dow and S&P 500 finished at fresh record peaks on Friday after estimate-beating economic data and Japan's Nikkei surged to a 5-1/2 year high on Monday as Tokyo raised its assessment of the country's economy for the first time in two months. "To many observers the market picture will look very bullish and reflective of an improving growth and earnings story," Credit Agricole said in a note. "Risk assets continue to rally as central banks keep the liquidity taps open." Continued monetary stimulus from central banks has helped the Euro STOXX 50 rise 19 percent since late April, leaving the index at a two-year high and in "overbought" territory according to its 7-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI), a momentum indicator. Yet each market dip has been bought into, pointing to resilient investor appetite and possible further gains ahead. "The daily RSI has broken above a declining trend line," Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at Paris-based Trading Central, said. "Even though a consolidation cannot be ruled out because of a slightly overbought situation on an intraday basis, its extent should be limited and could be seen as a buying opportunity." Suiffet said the Euro STOXX 50, which rose 0.4 percent to 2,817.99 points on Friday, could rise towards 2,885 points, a level last seen in early July 2008, before tensions relating to the euro zone debt crisis caused a steep selloff. Volume may be below its recent average on Monday as the earnings and economic calendars are light and stock exchanges in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Norway are shut due to national holidays. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,667.47 1.03 % 17 NIKKEI 15,360.81 1.47 % 222.69 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 563.77 0.82 % 4.56 EUR/USD 1.2845 0.27 % 0.0034 USD/JPY 102.67 -0.24 % -0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.362 -- 0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,343.84 -1.09 % -$14.86 US CRUDE $95.80 -0.23 % -0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen edges up from lows, Asian shares rise > Dow, S&P end at records, stocks mark 4th week of gains > Nikkei hits fresh 5 1/2-yr high on weak yen > TREASURIES-Prices fall on improved consumer sentiment > Yen climbs after minister's comments > Gold hits 1-month low as Fed pressured to end stimulus > Copper eases on worries Fed will turn off tap > Brent below $105, moderate demand offsets strong data COMPANY NEWS RIO TINTO Two powerful Australian unions have joined forces to try to take on Rio Tinto Ltd at its iron ore mines, where workers have not had union representation for around two decades, the two unions said. ENRC, KAZAKHMYS Kazakhstan's government and the trio of founders behind miner ENRC, seeking to take the company private, have offered shares in rival Kazakhmys as well as cash in an indicative proposal valuing the group at just under $5 billion. TESCO The clothing brand sold by Britain's biggest retailer said it planned to open more than 50 new franchise stores worldwide over the next five years. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE The dialysis provider will begin its first ever share buyback programme on May 20, acquiring up to 385 million euros ($493.7 million) worth of its own stock. SIEMENS Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is not interested in replacing Gerhard Cromme as the chairman of Siemens' supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Ackermann as saying in its Saturday edition. TELECOM ITALIA It is not clear if a plan to spin off the group's fixed-line network will be approved at a board meeting next Thursday though it is very likely more time will be taken so that shareholders can examine details of the plan that will be presented by chairman Franco Bernabe, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. PIRELLI, CAMFIN Industrial and financial investors are in talks to buy a stake in Camfin, a holding company that controls tyremaker Pirelli, key investor Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Friday. IMPREGILO A consortium led by Impregilo has won a contract worth around 1.7 billion euros to build a metro line in Doha, Qatar, Impregilo said in a statement on Friday. Builder Salini, which controls Impregilo after a tender offer, said it had completed work to restore a market float big enough to ensure regular trading of Impregilo shares, leaving it with 89.7 percent of the company, Salini said on Friday FINMECCANICA The government could decide to trigger the fall of the whole board of Finmeccanica and have a new board appointed, Il Messaggero said on Saturday without citing sources. On Sunday the same paper said former police chief Gianni De Gennaro was a leading candidate for the position of chairman while Alessandro Pansa could be confirmed in his role as CEO. FCC Spanish construction group FCC has hired BNP Paribas to sell its street furniture unit Cemusa as it works through a plan to cut debt, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, without citing any sources for the information. BANKIA State-controlled Spanish lender Bankia is close to selling Florida-based City National Bank to Banco do Brasil for around $900 million, Expansion reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the process.