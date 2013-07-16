LONDON, July 16 European stocks are seen opening steady on Tuesday, consolidating a sharp upward move over the last three weeks, with traders looking to closely watched German sentiment data and earnings for direction. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher. The German ZEW index, a snapshot of German investor sentiment, could help to provide direction, and is seen rising to 39.6, which would indicate a third straight month of growing confidence in the euro zone's biggest economy and could provide a catalyst for more gains on the DAX. Clive Lambert, technical analyst at FuturesTechs said the next target for futures on the German index lay around 60 points above current levels. "8295.5 was the last high failure in the down trend from the May high so it's this that the bulls will want to surmount," he said in a trading note. The pan-European FTSEurofirst closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday, extending a recovery from 2013 lows to take gains since June 25 to 7.7 percent, with banks among the top performers. Banks may be in focus again as Goldman Sachs reports earnings, with the European sector already having benefited from above expectation reports from Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan over the last couple of sessions. "Earnings season has been pretty good, and that's backing up the story that the U.S. economy is recovering without overheating," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. "As long as there's a recovery in the United States there's a hope that it can help drag the (euro zone) region out of recession." Coca-Cola and Yahoo also report, and are seen as bellwethers for beverage and technology sectors. In Europe, where the earnings season is yet to pick up steam, L'Oreal highlights the day's reports. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,682.50 0.14 % 2.31 NIKKEI 14,599.12 0.64 % 92.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.58 -0.02 % -0.12 EUR/USD 1.3086 0.18 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 99.76 -0.09 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.552 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.576 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,280.56 -0.11 % -$1.43 US CRUDE $106.13 -0.18 % -0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; RBA minutes lift Aussie > S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup > Nikkei rises to 7-1/2-week high on strong global lead > TREASURIES -U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint > Dollar treads recovery path as more Bernanke comments loom > PRECIOUS-Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony > METALS-London copper edges up on U.S. stimulus hopes > Brent holds near $109;US crude stocks set for 3rd weekly fall COMPANY NEWS SCHNEIDER France's Schneider Electric has left the door ajar to rival bidders by offering shares with its 3.3 billion pound ($4.98 billion) takeover proposal for Invensys because many of the UK engineer's investors would be prefer an all-cash offer. RIO TINTO The miner reports second quarter global iron ore production at 66 million tonnes and says 2013 production guidance is unchanged at approximately 265 million tonnes. GLENCORE XSTRATA The company said it will halt production of iron ore in Australia next month, citing deteriorating market conditions and ending a two-year experiment to gain a toehold in the sector. MICHELIN The tyremaker said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year. EDF The French utility said it had signed a partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi to build four onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, ORANGE Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an German executive said on Monday. DAIMLER U.S. safety regulators have opened a probe of an estimated 218,000 Mercedes C-Class sedans after receiving consumer complaints claiming a failure of rear turn signals and brake lights. SWEDBANK The bank posted second-quarter operating earnings of 4.39 billion Swedish crowns ($656.15 million), down from 4.54 billion a year ago and below the mean forecast for a profit of 4.60 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. SKF Top global bearings maker SKF posted a smaller than expected fall in quarterly earnings and said it expected demand to be relatively unchanged in the third quarter. SKF, a manufacturing bellwether due to its broad customer base, said second-quarter operating profit fell to 1.84 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.05 billion to top a mean forecast of 1.70 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. GJENSIDIGE The Norwegian insurer reported a second-quarter pretax profit of 1.08 billion Norwegian crowns ($177.6 million) from 1.22 billion in the year-ago period, slightly below analysts' expectations for 1.16 billion. It said claims had risen to a more normal level, and that its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 90.3 percent, up from 83.9 percent a year ago. ERICSSON Canadian-based Wilan Inc said late on Monday that a trial jury in litigation against among others Ericsson had determined that four of its patents were found not infringed. ROCHE Roche's Genentech and Biogen Idec are refused a re-hearing of U.S. court of appeals decision in a patent infringement case over leukemia drug Arzerra, with the court upholding its judgement in favour of GlaxoSmithkline.