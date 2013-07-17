LONDON, July 17 European stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday, as improved earnings reports set a positive tone to start a session which could be cautious ahead of the top U.S. central banker's testimony to Congress. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.1-0.3 percent higher. Swiss health care firm Novartis and tech firm ASML both increased their full-year outlooks after reporting expectation-beating sales figures, just a session after caution over the earnings of stocks such as Swedbank prompted a 0.7 percent fall on the FTSEurofirst 300 . Also helping sentiment was heavyweight miner BHP Billiton, which reported record iron ore output, echoing a good report from Rio Tinto on Tuesday. "Iron ore output was above expectations, like Rio, so it should react positively there... Miners are down 30 percent this year, so out of everything that is exposed to China, there are sectors which are more at risk, such as cars and luxury," Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG, said, adding that Novartis' results would help its share price keep going up. Volume could be light in early trade, however, with investors keen not to place strong bets either way ahead of a testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is expected to balance a message of enduring central bank support for the U.S. economy with a reminder that the Fed's ultra-easy policies cannot last forever when he speaks at 1400 GMT. The FTSEurofirst was spurred to five year highs by the Fed's open-ended asset purchase programme, but has lost 5.4 percent in two months since Bernanke first suggested it was to be scaled back, in a period of volatility where the Fed has been criticised for a lack of consistency in statements. "Over the last two months, markets have interpreted Bernanke's words as initially hawkish and then swung round to the dovish case and tension is brewing as to what mood he is in today," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said in a trading note. "However, having seen the volatility induced by his remarks, Bernanke is likely to try and strike a chord right down the middle, reiterating the 'tapering not tightening line' and reminding markets that accommodative monetary policy will end one day, but not for some time." L'OREAL The French cosmetics giant posted a 5.2 percent rise in second-quarter like-for-like sales, slightly below forecasts, and pointed to improved trading at its underperforming hair salon products unit. ORANGE The French telecom group is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros, as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said. VIVENDI Morocco's state investment vehicle Caisse de Depot et de Gestion may team up with Dubai-based Etisalat in the latter's planned purchase of a majority stake in Maroc Telecom, CDG's chief executive said. ACCOR The hotel group expects satisfactory business in most key markets during the summer after the Paris Airshow and other trade fairs boosted hotel demand in France, Germany and the UK in the second quarter. NOVARTIS * Swiss drugmaker Novartis hiked its outlook for the full-year as delays to a generic competitor for its blockbuster blood pressure pill Diovan softened the blow of patent losses. * A federal court in New York ruled that Mylan Inc's generic application for a multiple sclerosis drug has not infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' patents, Mylan said. Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and India-based Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing patents. For more, click on: SGS The world's biggest testing and inspection company SGS reported a disappointing first-half net profit as it took a charge for restructuring and continued to be hit by weak demand for its minerals exploration services. For more, click on: UBS German policymakers may look at selling the state's 17 percent stake in bailed-out lender Commerzbank after national elections in September, sources close to the leading political parties said. DAIMLER The European Commission gave provisional backing to France's decision to block the sale of most new Mercedes models, after Germany allowed Daimler to use a banned coolant in its cars. Related news DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON The real estate company said its IPO had been completed with full exercise of the greenshoe option. Related news HANDELSBANKEN The Swedish posted a second-quarter profit that beat expectations as core income topped forecasts and loan losses came in lower than expected. Operating profits reached 4.72 billion crowns ($714 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.45 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.41 billion in the year-earlier period. For more on the company, double click NORDEA The Nordic region's biggest bank reported in-line second-quarter profits and said it expected an approval of its advanced internal models for its corporate loan book to be delayed a few months. Operating profit for the period was 1.05 billion euros ($1.38 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.04 billion seen in a Reuters poll and a year-ago 1.08 billion. For more on the company, double click TELIASONERA Telecom operator TeliaSonera reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations as cost cuts and growth in emerging markets offset competitive pressure in the Nordic region. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.35 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.0 billion. For more on the company, double click