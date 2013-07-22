LONDON, July 22 European stocks are seen opening higher on Monday, with spreadbetters saying a Japanese election win over the weekend by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should help sentiment. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 12 points higher, or up by as much as 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX is seen opening up by 31 to 32 points, or up as much as 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 is seen opening 10 to 11 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent. Abe's ruling bloc won decisively in an election on Sunday. The victory, which was widely expected, should make it easier for him to push through painful economic reform, the "Third Arrow" of his "Abernomics" prescription to end deflation. The other two arrows are ultra-easy monetary policy and spending. "A bit of optimism seems to have crept in to the markets this morning, with European indices set to start higher," said Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria. "A possible source for the buoyancy could be the upper house election win in Japan for Shinzo Abe, but most Asian markets seem to have pared their early gains having 'bought the rumour and sold the news' as they are largely trading flat to marginally lower now," he added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.09 0.16 % 2.72 NIKKEI 14,635.9 0.32 % 46 1 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.25 % 1.27 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3153 0.08 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 100.03 -0.61 % -0.6100 10-YR US TSY 2.473 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.525 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,317.6 1.69 % $21.86 0 US CRUDE $108.42 0.34 % 0.37 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lose steam as yen bounces > Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up > U.S. bond prices rise for second week; weak stocks support > Yen rises in choppy trade after Japan PM's election win > Gold rises to 1-month high on weaker U.S. dollar > London copper rises on softer dollar, China optimism > Oil above $108 on demand hopes, US oil at premium to Brent