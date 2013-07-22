LONDON, July 22 European stocks are seen opening higher on
Monday, with spreadbetters saying a Japanese election win over the weekend by
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should help sentiment.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 12
points higher, or up by as much as 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX is seen
opening up by 31 to 32 points, or up as much as 0.4 percent, while France's CAC
40 is seen opening 10 to 11 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent.
Abe's ruling bloc won decisively in an election on Sunday.
The victory, which was widely expected, should make it easier for him to
push through painful economic reform, the "Third Arrow" of his "Abernomics"
prescription to end deflation. The other two arrows are ultra-easy monetary
policy and spending.
"A bit of optimism seems to have crept in to the markets this morning, with
European indices set to start higher," said Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan
Sudaria.
"A possible source for the buoyancy could be the upper house election win in
Japan for Shinzo Abe, but most Asian markets seem to have pared their early
gains having 'bought the rumour and sold the news' as they are largely trading
flat to marginally lower now," he added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,692.09 0.16 % 2.72
NIKKEI 14,635.9 0.32 % 46
1
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.25 % 1.27
EX-JP US>
EUR/USD 1.3153 0.08 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 100.03 -0.61 % -0.6100
10-YR US TSY 2.473 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.525 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,317.6 1.69 % $21.86
0
US CRUDE $108.42 0.34 % 0.37
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lose steam as yen bounces
> Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up
> U.S. bond prices rise for second week; weak stocks support
> Yen rises in choppy trade after Japan PM's election win
> Gold rises to 1-month high on weaker U.S. dollar
> London copper rises on softer dollar, China optimism
> Oil above $108 on demand hopes, US oil at premium to Brent