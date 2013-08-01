By Francesco Canepa LONDON, Aug 1 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, lifted by the prospect of further monetary stimulus in the United States and signs of a slight pick-up in China's factory sector. At 0632 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.7-0.9 percent, while contracts on France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2-0.4 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve said late on Wednesday it would keep buying $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month to try to strengthen a "modest" U.S. recovery, dispelling concerns its equity-friendly asset-purchasing programme would be reduced. It also highlighted the potential danger from inflation running at too low a level, hinting at its accommodative policy being kept for longer "Anyone looking for definitive 'tapering' language would have been disappointed, as it was not discussed," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, said in a trading note. He described the combination of a supportive Fed and strong U.S. economic data on Wednesday as "the most market-friendly outcome we could have seen". The Fed's quantitative easing programme and similar bond-purchasing schemes devised by central banks across the world in the past year have led investors to seek higher returns among equities in the face of falling bond yields, helping the Euro STOXX 50 index rise 15 percent since September 2012. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are due to make their monthly policy announcements on Thursday, with the market expecting both to hold fire on interest rates and the BoE seen moving to issuing forward guidance as its main policy tool. Chinese official data pointing to a small acceleration in factory activity brought some relief to investors concerned about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, helping copper and oil prices, to which energy and basic resources and mining shares are highly correlated. But ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, on Thursday cut its 2013 core profit guidance on weaker-than-expected demand, hit hard by a drop in demand from austerity-ravaged Europe and signs of slowing growth in China. A growth slowdown in emerging markets has affected European corporate earnings in the second quarter, with France's drugs group Sanofi the latest victim as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline in profit and cut its 2013 earnings forecast, partly due to an inventory setback in Brazil. Peer AstraZeneca said its sales fell by a slightly more-than-expected 6 percent in the second quarter, hurt by loss of patent protection on key drugs, while earnings tumbled nearly a quarter due to a higher tax rate. The disappointing corporate updates could have a heavy impact on pharma shares, which have risen 13 percent year to date, or twice as much as the broader STOXX Europe 600 index as investors bought into expectations of superior earnings. "Pharma stocks are not expected to warn at this stage of the cycle," a senior pan-European trader said. "This could be ugly." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.73 -0.01 % -0.23 NIKKEI 14,005.77 2.47 % 337.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PU 518.55 0.31 % 1.58 S> EUR/USD 1.3275 -0.19 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 98.44 0.59 % 0.5800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.595 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.627 -- -0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,320.90 -0.12 % -$1.59 US CRUDE $105.69 0.63 % 0.66 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI > S&P 500 ends flat as Fed sticks with easy money script > Nikkei gains on China relief > Treasuries' prices gain after Fed plans to keep buying > FOREX-Dollar near 6-week low after no tapering hint from Fed > PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stronger dollar > London copper at near one week top on Fed, China PMI > Brent rises towards $108 on robust U.S., China economic data COMPANY NEWS GENERALI The Italian insurer reported a 28 percent rise in its first-half net profit to 1.08 billion euros ($1.43 billion) thanks to a strong performance in its non-life business, it said on Thursday. SOCIETE GENERALE France's No. 2 listed bank said its second-quarter earnings more than doubled, beating analyst expectations after a surge in securities trading and a swing to profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP State-backed said it expects to meet its targets on cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than expected, laying the groundwork for Britain to start selling its stake in the bank. DANSKE BANK Denmark's biggest financial institution trimmed its 2013 outlook on Friday though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations on the back of a sharp drop in loan impairments. Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish crowns ($477 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an average 2.36 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed its 2013 outlook for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0 billion crowns from a previous guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major took a $700 million hit in second quarter profits on Thursday for continuing oil thefts and disruption to its Nigeria operations and for the tax impact of a weakening Australian dollar. ENI The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday its net profit fell 55 percent in the second quarter impacted by losses at 43-percent-owned Saipem and lower production from outages in Libya and Nigeria. NESTE OIL Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and forecast clear growth for the full year, helped by strength in its renewable fuels unit. The group's comparable operating profit, excluding inventory or capital gains fluctuations, more than doubled to 88 million euros ($116.85 million) from 40 million euros a year earlier. That beat an average estimate of 79.8 million euros in a Reuters poll. GDF SUEZ French gas and power group GDF Suez posted a 25 percent drop in first-half net profit and said it saw no sign of improvement in the depressed market conditions for power generation in Europe. BMW German luxury carmaker said second-quarter operating profit in its key automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets. METRO AG The German retailers said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent as it grappled with tough European markets, ongoing weakness at its cash & carry unit and a strike at its Real supermarket stores. BAE SYSTEMS Britain's largest defence contractor reported a 6 percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by U.S. defence budget cuts, and pinned hopes for double digit growth in full-year underlying earnings per share on its Saudi jet deal concluding.