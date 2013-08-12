PARIS/LONDON, Aug 12 European stocks are set to rise on Monday,
adding to last week's rally and tracking gains in Asia spurred by recent robust
macroeconomic data from China.
At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.
German Bund futures were up 8 ticks at 142.36 with traders looking
to German ZEW and euro zone second quarter growth data later in the week for
confirmation that the currency bloc's economy was stabilising.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 2.1 percent while the Shanghai
Composite index was up 1.8 percent on Monday as investors took heart
from China's reassuring data released last week, eclipsing Japan's slightly
disappointing second-quarter GDP report.
Traders also cited a report in the South China Morning Post saying Beijing
is quietly offering financial stimulus to key cities and provinces, which would
be in line with the government's recent trend of providing targeted assistance
in areas where growth is slowing while maintaining broader efforts to rein in
excess capacity and credit risks.
"Although Japanese markets slipped on a weaker GDP reading, the rest of the
region has been buoyed on reports of unofficial back door stimulus measures
taking place in China," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.
"Markets have scaled back the odds for the need of a national stimulus
package as recent data has shown that China's stalling economy appears to be
stabilising at a slower rate. Therefore the smaller but targeted package has
come as an additional boon for the China recovery story."
On Friday, data showed Chinese factory output rose 9.7 percent in July from
a year earlier - the fastest pace since the start of the year and adding to
recent data suggesting the world's biggest metals consumer may be stabilising
after more than two years of slowing growth.
The surprisingly strong data eased recent worries about the pace of growth
in China, and spurred a sharp rally in European mining shares, with Lonmin
surging 7.7 percent and Antofagasta climbing up 7.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index jumped 7.5 percent
in the past two sessions, but remains down 15 percent in 2013, by far the worst
sector performance in 2013.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.6 percent
higher on Friday at 1,229.58 points, the index's highest closing level since
late May.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,691.42 -0.36 % -6.06
NIKKEI 13,519.43 -0.7 % -95.76
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.90 0.96 % 4.94
EUR/USD 1.3327 -0.11 % -0.0015
USD/JPY 96.44 0.25 % 0.2400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.580 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.681 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,329.69 1.19 % $15.69
US CRUDE $105.98 0.01 % 0.01
COMPANY NEWS:
K+S
The German mineral producer is braced for a sharp fall in prices for potash
after last month's break-up of one of the world's biggest producers, Belarusian
Potash Co (BPC).
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on a capital increase planned
for the autumn, financial sources said, but the German steelmaker said it would
have to reach a deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any
decision.
ENI
The Italian government does not exclude a sale of part of its stake in Eni,
Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding the 30 percent stake held by
Treasury and funding vehicle CDP could be cut to 20 percent.
SANOFI
China has started investigating French drugmaker Sanofi SA for allegedly
bribing more than 500 Chinese doctors with about 1.7 million yuan ($277,600) of
payments to raise sales, China's Xinhua state news agency said on Saturday.
A2A
The utility has put the sale of a stake in its waste division on hold until
next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The majority owners, the cities of
Milan and Brescia, are mulling selling 5 percent of their stakes to help city
coffers though no decision has been taken and the idea of paying an interim
dividend in November is being looked at, Sole said.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
The Italian truck and tractor maker said on Friday that shareholders who do
not want to take part in the merger with its CNH unit have exercised their
withdrawal right for shares worth a total of 24 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank AG has named Michael Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for
its corporate banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region, according
to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
IVG
The German property group reached a preliminary agreement with creditors
over a plan that would virtually wipe out existing shareholders and swap 2.15
billion euros in debt for equity.
TECHNIP
A joint venture of oil industry suppliers Technip and DOF Subsea
has won contracts from Brazilian oil firm Petrobras to build four new
pipelay support vessels and install flexible pipes in Brazilian waters. The
total value for Technip is about 1.35 billion euros.