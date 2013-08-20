LONDON, Aug 20 European shares were expected to fall for a second day on Tuesday, tracking steep losses in Asia and on Wall Street, with persistent concerns about a possible cut in U.S. stimulus from next month hurting sentiment. Thin trading conditions because of the summer holiday season in Europe and a light economic data calendar were seen prompting investors to stay cautious ahead of Wednesday's release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, which could provide some hints about the Fed's likely move. "The trend of declining equities and rising government bond yields around the globe looks set to be in place again today as the markets continue to increase the probability of a September (Fed) taper," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said in a note. At 0651 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower. German Bund futures rose 24 ticks to 140.17. Japan's Nikkei average fell 2.6 percent on Tuesday, while U.S. stocks dropped 0.4 to 0.6 percent in the previous session, when the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.6 percent lower. Investors will keep a close eye on company earnings to gauge the market's near-term direction. According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, 89 percent companies on the STOXX Europe 600 have reported second-quarter results, of which 45 percent have missed expectations, while the rest have met or beaten. The results so far have been slightly better than the first quarter, when 48 percent companies in total missed analysts' predictions. In the last quarter of 2012, 47 percent companies reported results below market expectations. Glencore Xstrata posted a 9 percent drop in core profit on Tuesday, while top global miner BHP Billiton missed forecasts with a 15 percent fall in second-half profit. Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli's underlying sales beat expectations and rose 8.7 percent in the first half, while the world's largest maker of dental implants, Straumann, posted a 21 percent jump in net profit. On the macroeconomic front, focus at 1145 GMT will be on chain store sales for the week ended Aug. 17 from ICSC/Goldman Sachs, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Fed National Activity Index for July at 1230 GMT. BHP BILLITON Top global miner BHP Billiton missed forecasts with a 15 percent fall in second-half profit on Tuesday, despite slashing costs and raising its output of iron ore, copper, coal and oil in the face of falling commodity prices. LINDT & SPRUENGLI Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said underlying sales rose by a better than expected 8.7 percent in the first half of the year, helped by buoyant demand for its products in North America. STRAUMANN The world's largest maker of dental implants posted a 21 percent jump in net profit in the first half and expects cost cuts to further boost profitability in the rest of the year. CRH The company said it saw the second-half earnings in line with last year after reporting a 3 percent drop in sales revenue. DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN, German property group Deutsche Wohnen launched a 1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) all-share bid for rival GSW Immobilien, creating a company focused on the thriving real estate market of Berlin. TOTAL The French oil major said it had discovered gas condensate in deep waters off the coast of Gabon, raising hopes for other explorers in the region. A.P.MOLLER-MAERSK Nils Smedegaard Andersen, the chief executive of the Danish shipping and oil group, says the group's container ship capacity is sufficient to meet needs for several years, and that the group will aim for a stable rate environment where the industry can make money, shipping daily Lloyd's List said. DEUTSCHE BANK Germany's biggest lender aims to grow in China both organically and via acquisitions to benefit from expected economic reforms there, Handelsblatt newspaper cited Deutsche Bank's Asia chief Alan Cloete as saying. NOVARTIS Novartis said U.S. regulators have granted breakthrough therapy status for its investigational compound bimagrumab for the potential treatment of patients with sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM). PERSIMMON Housebuilder Persimmon said government measures to help first-time buyers had boosted its spring sales, with reservations since April 1 running 30 percent ahead of a year ago. WIENERBERGER The world's largest brickmaker said second-quarter core profit rose 7 percent and it saw the western European construction market stabilising in the second half. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche expects another record year this year after vehicle sales rose 17 percent in the first seven months of the year, Porsche's Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, according to German paper Westfalen-Blatt.