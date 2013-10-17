LONDON, Oct 17 European shares were expected to edge lower on
Thursday, with a last-minute deal to end the U.S. government shutdown and avert
a debt default prompting some investors to take profits from the previous day's
gains.
The U.S. deal offers only a temporary fix as it funds the government until
Jan. 15 and raises the debt ceiling until Feb. 7, with the markets facing the
possibility of another bitter budget fight and shutdown early next year.
"The deal was widely anticipated. Over the last couple of days, the market
had seen some nice gains and now people may take some profits on the
announcement of the deal. It is 'buy the rumour, sell the news' thinking,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in
Brussels, said.
"However, from a medium- to longer-term perspective, the drivers remain
firmly in place to take equity markets gradually higher. The shutdown of the
U.S. government will probably not have helped Q4 GDP. Nevertheless the worldwide
economic upturn remains on track going into 2014."
At 0632 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent
lower.
In the previous session, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index rose 0.4 percent to 3,015.40 points, a level not reached since May 2011,
on expectations of a U.S. budget deal. Germany's DAX index gained 0.5
percent after hitting a record high.
"Focus will soon turn to the delayed data releases and the economic
implication of shutdown," Credit Agricole said in a note.
"The fact that the same scenarios could happen again in a few months' time
will also play in investors' minds, but nevertheless we expect market tone to
improve over the near term."
After the U.S. budget deal, investors' focus will shift to the third-quarter
earnings results, with the market remaining vulnerable to choppy moves in the
near term. The U.S. earnings season has been progressing well, with 65 percent
of the S&P 500 companies which have reported results so far, meeting or
beating analysts' expectations.
Only 8 percent U.S. companies have announced earnings results, while the
number is 4 percent in Europe. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 58
percent of European companies have met or beaten predictions, while the rest
have missed. The European earnings season will gather momentum next week.
Thomson Reuters data shows that in the past two weeks, consensus
expectations for 2013 earnings from STOXX Europe 600 companies have
been cut by 0.5 percent as analysts factor in profit warnings from companies
including lift maker Schindler, defence group Chemring and
medical technology specialist Getinge.
Thursday's results in Europe were mixed, with Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera reporting third-quarter profit above expectations, German
retailer Metro's sales falling 2.1 percent and Nestle
reporting a drop in underlying sales growth.
Investors will also keep a close eye on important data releases for hints
about the market's near-term direction. UK retail sales numbers, due at 0830
GMT, are expected to have risen 0.4 percent in September after a drop of 0.9
percent in the previous month.
Across the Atlantic, focus will be on weekly first-time claims data for
jobless benefits for the week ended Oct. 12 at 1230 GMT, with economists
forecasting 335,000 new filings, down from 374,000 in the previous week.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's October business activity index, due at 1400
GMT, is likely to fall to 15.0 from 22.3 in September.
COMPANY NEWS
METRO
German retailer Metro MEOG.DE reported third-quarter sales fell 2.1 percent
as it took a hit from volatile foreign exchange rates, but said it was cheered
by sales growth in its home market and upbeat for the key Christmas period.
TELIASONERA
Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera TLSN.ST reported third-quarter profit
above expectations on Thursday helped by cost cuts and new ways to charge for
data in its home markets.
ROCHE HOLDING
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG ROG.VX confirmed its forecast of rising
sales and profit for this year as it posted an 8 percent rise in third-quarter
sales helped by growing momentum of its new breast cancer drugs.
CARREFOUR
The company said sales at its French hypermarkets returned to growth in the
third quarter while China also improved, further reassuring investors about
Chief Executive Georges Plassat's ability to revive the world's second-largest
retailer.
UK POWER PLANTS
Chinese companies will be allowed to take stakes in British nuclear
projects, British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday, as Britain
pushes ahead with an ambitious target to expand nuclear energy.
NESTLE
The company said a further slowdown in emerging market demand and falling
prices for its products in Europe made underlying sales growth slow to 4.4
percent in the first nine months of the year, just short of forecasts.
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotech company confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday
ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S.
health regulators later this week.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would
depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported
third-quarter sales in line with expectations.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days
to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase
that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.
EADS
Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may confirm an order for Airbus
A320-family passenger jets as soon as next week, Bloomberg said. Reuters
reported in June that VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus A320-family planes,
citing industry sources.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group warned that China would continue to weigh on sales
in the third quarter as wholesalers run down large cognac inventories amid
sluggish demand.
KPN
America Movil, the phone company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said
it would not go ahead with a plan to boost its stake in KPN, and has not yet
decided whether to keep its current position in the Dutch telecom company.
EDENRED
The French meal vouchers specialist said revenue rose by 6.7 percent to 780
million euros in the first nine months of 2013, helped by strong growth in Latin
America.
AREVA, EDF
French nuclear group Areva is ready to join the EDF-led consortium that
plans to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in the UK, Bloomberg reported,
quoting people with knowledge of the matter.
SULZER
The Swiss machinery manufacturer reported 3 billion Swiss francs in order
intake in the first nine months. For more, click on
RICHEMONT
The Swiss luxury group is informally looking for potential buyers for its
fashion brand Chloe and received a non-binding offer this month from private
equity firm Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to the
matter said. For more, click on