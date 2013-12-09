PARIS, Dec 9 European stocks were set to rally on Monday, extending the previous session's gains after better-than-forecast export data from China. At 0728 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Britain's FTSE 100 , for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent. Data over the weekend showed China's exports beat forecasts in November with a 12.7 percent rise, adding to signs of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy. The figures boosted Asian shares, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.4 percent, while the Nikkei surged 2.3 percent, also spurred by a slide in the yen which is seen as a boost to Japanese exports, profits and stocks. European stocks rose on Friday after U.S. jobs data that was seen as solid enough to back an economic recovery but not so robust as to prompt an immediate scaling back of Federal Reserve stimulus. However, a Reuters poll conducted after the U.S. payrolls data was released showed that an increased number of U.S. primary dealers see the Fed so-called tapering in March, or sooner. The poll canvassing 18 of the 21 primary dealers found that eight of them expect the first tapering of bond purchases to begin in March. Another five banks called for the tapering to start in January, while four others pointed either to December or felt it could happen in either December or January. But despite Friday's gains, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is still down 3.5 percent in December, its biggest pull-back since August. The index's next resistance level is at 3,016.58, representing its 50-day moving average. "We should see a technical rebound this week," Gerard Sagnier, chartist at Aurel BGC, said. "The real test for the Euro STOXX 50 will be to retrace more than 50 percent of the recent drop, which means crossing above 3,020 points. So far, the positive trend is intact." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0729 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,805.09 1.12 % 20.06 NIKKEI 15,650.21 2.29 % 350.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 556.87 0.89 % 4.90 EUR/USD 1.3697 -0.04 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 103.08 0.17 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.855 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.846 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,229.99 0.14 % $1.75 US CRUDE $97.71 0.06 % 0.06 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on China trade, falling yen > US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on jobs; Dow, S&P end lower for the week > Nikkei climbs 2.3 pct as yen retreats, best one-day gain in 3 months > FOREX-Euro in favour as brisk U.S. jobs data lifts risk appetite > PRECIOUS-Gold hit by stimulus doubts; short-covering cushions losses > METALS-Copper slips; Fed tapering concerns outweigh China demand > Brent holds steady, chance of Fed taper offsets upbeat China, US data COMPANY NEWS: MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The top investor in the troubled Italian bank said it would only support the lender's planned January share issue if it is postponed to the second quarter of next year, throwing the operation into doubt. EADS The European aerospace company will give further details on its restructuring programme. Between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs will be cut, newspaper Le Figaro reported, without citing its sources. Separately, Air Canada appears close to deciding whether to buy up to 60 new narrow body jets from Airbus or Boeing, a decision that could settle which of the giant plane makers wins their annual order race, industry sources said. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The carmaker will launch a study in the next few weeks to help it decide whether to close some assembly lines at its Mulhouse plant in eastern France and its Poissy site near Paris, a spokesman said. Peugeot has also rolled over the maturity of a syndicated revolving credit facility for another year, securing 1.8 bln euros ($2.46 bln) in liquidity to Dec. 2016. The extension was subscribed by 22 banks from nine countries. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis can spend $4-6 billion per year on acquisitions to strengthen its core pharma, eyecare and generics businesses or its three smaller units, its chief executive officer said in an interview on Sunday. RENAULT, DAIMLER Renault-Nissan is working towards an agreement with German partner Daimler that will deepen the carmakers' alliance during the first quarter of next year, the Financial Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the talks. TULLOW OIL The British explorer said on Monday a well it drilled in Ethiopia had failed to find oil. KAZAKHMYS The Copper miner has agreed to sell its stake in Kazakhstan's largest power station to Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna in a deal worth $1.3 billion. THYSSENKRUPP The group is holding on to its Steel Europe business, a company spokesman said on Saturday, responding to speculation that a sale could help its current restructuring efforts. Separately, the group may need to make at least 100 million euros in provisions, should the European Commission force companies with heavy energy use in Germany to make retroactive contributions for green energy subsidies, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing no sources. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The lender said on Monday it had agreed to sell a portfolio of British corporate real estate loans to an entity affiliated with Cerberus European Investments for 90 million pounds ($147 million) in cash. PUBLICIS The ad group's research unit forecasts advertising spending will rise 3.6 percent this year, 5.3 percent in 2014 and 5.8 percent in 2015 and 2016, driven by demand for marketing via mobile devices and a broad economic recovery. ALSTOM The train and turbine maker signed a deal with power company Elektrownia Polnoc to build the first of two coal-fired units at its planned power plant in the north of the country, Elektrownia Polnoc said. KENTZ British engineer said on Monday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based Valerus field solutions for $435 million in cash, to expand its engineering capability and presence in Latin America. TOTAL Yemen LNG evacuated some foreign staff after an explosion last week at its plant at Balhaf, a company employee and a spokesman for French stakeholder Total said. VINCI Vinci said it had finalised its acquisition of Mentor, a London-based oil and gas project consultancy that generates most of its 60-million pound ($98.11 million) annual revenue in Australia, North America and Southeast Asia. HENKEL The German consumer goods group is now focused on making acquisitions, the head of its supervisory board and a management board member were separately quoted as saying, with one singling out the adhesives market. E.ON Shareholders of Latvia's gas utility Latvijas Gaze, in which E.ON owns 47.2 percent, could take the government to international arbitration if it pushes ahead with a plan to split the company.