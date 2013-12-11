* Adds futures, quotes, company news
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 11 European stocks are seen opening slightly lower
on Wednesday as uncertainty over the U.S. monetary policy sapped appetite for
risky assets, with copper miners likely to be hit after a bearish update from an
Australian peer.
At 0732 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.3
percent while contracts on France's CAC were flat.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index broke below its 50-day
simple moving average and an intermediary support at 3,015 earlier this months
and it was now struggling to regain ground, calling for caution in the coming
weeks.
"These technical events jeopardize the medium-term bullish dynamic,"
Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading Central, said.
Mining stocks in Australia sold off, with Oz Minerals, the
country's third-biggest copper producer, down 15.2 percent after a disappointing
production forecast.
Australia-listed shares in BHP Billiton fell 1.7 percent despite the
world's largest miner announcing that its U.S. shale business should generate
cash from 2016, contributing almost $3 billion a year to the group by the end of
the decade.
Banking shares will also be in focus after Spain's Santander agreed
to buy HSBC's 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai.
Royal Bank of Scotland's turnaround efforts were dealt a major blow
as its finance director, Nathan Bostock, resigned to join Santander after just
10 weeks in the job.
Wall Street and most Asian share markets lurched lower overnight as
uncertainty over the timing of a reduction in the Federal Reserve's
equity-friendly stimulus programme led investors to continue to take profit on a
solid rally in stocks this year.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and
Wednesday next week, with the jury still out on whether it will start scaling
back the bank's monthly asset purchases, which have helped shares in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rise around 16 percent since they were
announced in September 2012.
Investors will also focus on the Fed's future guidance for interest rates,
with the Eurodollar and Fed fund futures are not fully priced
for a first rate rise until the end of 2015.
News that U.S. budget negotiators had reached a provisional two-year deal to
avoid another government shutdown offered some relief about the U.S. economy but
it was also seen as providing more room for the Fed to dial back its stimulus
scheme earlier.
COMPANY NEWS
NOKIA
An Indian court will issue on Thursday its verdict on Nokia's appeal against
the seizure by tax authorities of its local factory after a tax dispute, lawyers
for the company and the tax department said on Wednesday.
EADS
The Airbus parent was poised to set out a two-tier strategy stressing growth
in civil jetliners coupled with a forecast of flat defence and space activities
throughout the decade.
Rival Boeing forecast industry jetliner deliveries in 2014 would
total $112 billion and that 95 percent of deliveries would be split between
Boeing and Airbus.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted
a six-month priority review status for its application for eliglustat, an
experimental oral treatment for patients with Gaucher disease.