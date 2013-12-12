LONDON Dec 12 European stocks are seen opening lower on Thursday, with the probable nomination of a relatively hawkish central banker to the U.S. Federal Reserve vice-chair adding to the view that the U.S. may slow its monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.

Former Bank of Israel governor Stanley Fischer has been asked to be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair, a source familiar with the issue said on Wednesday, and is seen as less dovish than the nominee for chair of the bank, Janet Yellen.

In particular, he is not an advocate of extending the Fed's "forward guidance" that interest rates could be lower for even longer than previously expected. The Fed holds a policy meeting next week.

The news came late on a day where U.S. stocks posted their largest drop in a month on Wednesday after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one near-term reason for the Fed to keep up its current pace of economic stimulus. Asian shares also suffered on these "tapering" concerns.

While European shares opened on Wednesday stronger after the budget deal, they gave away those gains by the end of the day, as the removal of uncertainty over fiscal policy was counteracted by this view of a potentially tighter monetary outlook.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at 1,256.32 points at the close after Wall Street opened lower, and the U.S. extended losses after the market close in Europe.

"European markets should find reasonable selling as they price in a US market that closed on its low," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, said in a note.

"The chance of a December taper from the Fed moved closer to 50/50 after yesterday's budget agreement... Reports that Stanley Fischer potentially being nominated for the Vice-chair of the Fed could (also) be having an impact, given he has said before that he opposes adjusting the Fed's forward guidance."

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 31 to 35 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 57 to 67 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 26 to 29 points lower, or down 0.7 percent.

US retail sales and initial jobless claims data will be in focus on Thursday, with traders saying a set of strong numbers could harden the view that the Fed could begin a taper of its asset purchases as early as its policy meeting next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Asian shares ease to 2-1/2 month low on Fed tapering anxiety > Fed taper anxiety triggers profit taking on Wall St > Nikkei falls 1.4 pct as index heavyweights drag on Fed concern > TREASURIES-Prices fall ahead of 30-year bond supply > Yen's respite proves short-lived with Fed in focus > Gold ticks up on weaker equities; technical support helps > Copper eases from 1-mth high; tight physical supply supports > Brent edges down towards $109 on tapering concerns