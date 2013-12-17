LONDON Dec 17 European shares headed for a
weaker open on Tuesday, with some caution ahead of a policy
meeting at which the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to trim
its stimulus prompting investors to take profits.
A majority of economists expect the Fed to begin reducing
its bond buying operations in March, but a recent run of upbeat
economic data has steadily shortened the odds on an announcement
at this week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday - or in
January.
At 0735 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC were between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
1.3 percent at 1,258.31 points on Monday following strong euro
zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data.
Germany's DAX rose 1.7 percent to move the index
back towards a record high reached on Dec. 2, helped by data
showing the country's private sector expanded for the eighth
month in December.
COMPANY NEWS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS has cut itself free from an 8 billion-pound ($13
billion) capital tie to the British government, it said,
following recent moves to strengthen its capital base.
RSA
The troubled insurer may have to sell its best assets,
leaving it concentrated in slow-growing markets such as its
British home patch, to raise up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) and safeguard its credit ratings.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying doctors to promote its
products, Chief Executive Andrew Witty said in an interview with
the New York Times, in a move that could be a first for a major
drug company.
STATOIL
A project to supply European buyers with gas from
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field will cost some $28 billion,
partner firm Statoil said on Tuesday.
REXEL
The company's controlling shareholder Ray Investment is
selling a further 7 percent stake in the French electrical
equipment supplier, traders said on Tuesday.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil major is continuing talks with Argentina's
government to secure more payment guarantees on the bonds to be
offered as compensation for YPF ahead of a board
meeting to vote on the deal, Expansion reported on Tuesday.
EDF
The French state-controlled utility denied that it had been
ordered to halt construction of a European Pressurized Reactor
in Flamanville and said work was continuing.
BOUYGUES, ORANGE, ILIAD
Bouygues Telecom said it would offer superfast mobile
broadband service at no extra charge in some of its low-cost
packages in the latest salvo in the French mobile price
war.
EADS
Eurocopter issued a safety alert to operators of its EC135
helicopters after aircraft from the same fleet as one that
crashed into a Scottish pub last month killing 10 people and
some in Europe were found with a fuel gauge defect.
BARCLAYS
Total global commodity assets under management fell to $332
billion in November from $340 billion in October, Barclays Plc's
Barclays Capital said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Deutsche Post has until the end of the week to respond to
criticism from Germany's antitrust regulator over its pricing
for major customers, a company spokesman said late on Monday.
INSURERS
The global insurance watchdog has launched a consultation on
how to set up a new system making key firms hold enough capital
to avoid a collapse that would pose a risk to the financial
system.
KOENIG & BAUER
The world's second-biggest maker of printing presses
announced restructuring plans that could shrink its workforce by
almost a quarter as it seeks to return to profit.