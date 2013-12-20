LONDON Dec 20 European shares were expected to open higher on
Friday, with investors seen riding on a positive momentum after the previous
session's strong rally following the Federal Reserve's move to only modestly cut
stimulus measures.
Some investors could be tempted to take profits in the last trading days of
the year after gains of about 3 percent for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index this week, which is up by more than 13 percent this year,
analysts said. The index was on track for its best weekly gain in eight months.
At 0737 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.5 percent
higher.
"With the big 'will they or won't they' FOMC meeting now behind us, markets
are expected to be much quieter in the lead up to Christmas, with trading
volumes significantly reduced and the economic calendar looking very thin,"
Capital Spreads wrote in a research note.
"Today is one of the four occasions in the year when we have a triple
witching. This can create a surge in volatility, particularly towards the end of
the day," it said, referring to the expiry of contracts for stock index futures,
stock index options and stock options.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.8 percent to 1,281.87 points on Thursday,
its biggest one-day gain since September, after the Fed announced to phase out
its stimulus plan more gently than many had expected.
Germany's DAX share index could outperform the wider market after
data showed early on Friday that German consumer morale hit its highest level in
nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as shoppers became more willing to
splash their cash.
In the overseas markets, Chinese stocks stumbled on concerns over a renewed
cash crunch. China's benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month high
despite attempts by the central bank to calm sentiment, showing signs of a
scramble for cash reminiscent of a massive crunch that occurred in June.
U.S. equities finished mostly flat on Thursday.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Cash crunch fears hit China stocks, yen at 5-year low vs dollar
> Dow inches up to record close on quiet trading day
> Nikkei takes breather after Fed move; BOJ in focus
> Bond prices fall a day after Fed announces $10 bln taper
> Dollar buoyant as Fed taper lifts U.S. Treasury yields
> Gold drops to 6-mth low on taper sell-off, could fall further
> Copper bounces after 3-day retreat, smaller LME stocks help
> Brent slips below $110, set for weekly rise
COMPANY NEWS
STATOIL
Production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil and gas field in the North Sea
will be delayed by a year to the end of 2019, a partner in the field, Statoil
said on Friday.
ADIDAS
Peer Nike Inc's quarterly profit rose as higher margin products made
up a bigger share of its sales, and the sportswear maker said global orders for
merchandise for delivery by April increased 13 percent.
DEUTSCHE BANK
A unit of Deutsche Bank AG won dismissal Thursday of a $330 million mortgage
securities lawsuit, in a victory for banks who claim the statute of limitations
has expired on many such cases.
TOTAL
Striking workers at French oil major Total's refineries shut a fourth plant
on Thursday, keeping 700,000 barrels per day of capacity shut as the dispute
over wages dragged on.
THALES
Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, aims to double its sales
in Germany, its fourth-largest market, the head of its German unit said in a
newspaper interview.
BOUYGUES
French telecoms group Bouygues Telecom will next year offer cut-price
fixed-line Internet connections to counter its rival Free, Bouygues CEO Martin
Bouygues told a newspaper.
AREVA
Talks between Niger and Areva on renewing the French
state-controlled nuclear group's uranium mining licences will be extended by up
to three months after they failed to clinch a deal ahead of a year-end deadline,
sources said.
ORANGE
France expanded the government's powers to monitor phone and Internet
connection data without judicial review as a last-minute opposition attempt to
block the move failed to gather support. The proposed law had come under fire
from telecom operators such as Orange and Internet advocacy groups.
SAINT-GOBAIN
Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement for the sale of its U.S.-based Fiber
Cement siding business to Plycem USA, a subsidiary of Elementia of Mexico.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in early-stage talks over a possible 300
million euro ($413 million) investment in Alitalia, a political source close to
the matter said, which could help rescue the loss-making Italian airline.
ALCATEL
Loss-making French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent has decided to
sell its unit that supplies telephone systems to big companies, the CFDT union
said on Thursday.
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Global and European regulators have softened proposed new rules for
securitisation in an attempt to kick-start a financing tool tarnished by the
financial crisis.
GFK SE
The market research company is bracing for a "significant" drop in earnings
as the company is adjusting goodwill by 112.5 million euros ($153.77 million).
SERCO
Embattled outsourcing company Serco is braced for a challenging year ahead
despite confidence it has done enough to be given the all-clear in January to
sign new contracts with the British government, its chairman said in an
interview with Reuters on Thursday.