LONDON Dec 27 European equity futures rose on Friday, buoyed by gains in Asia and a record closing high on U.S. stock markets.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose by 1 percent by 0735 GMT. Germany's DAX futures contract was up by 0.9 percent, with the DAX cash market set to hit a new record high, while France's CAC futures contract rose 0.7 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up by 0.2 percent at 1,299.79 points on Dec. 24, pushing the index back near its 2013 high of 1,316.42 points reached in early November, which marked its best level since mid-2008.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen by around 15 percent since the start of 2013 while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up around 17 percent and on track for its best performance in four years.

Global equity markets have been buoyed this year by injections of liquidity by major central banks to spur the world economy.

The programmes of debt buybacks plus ultra-low interest rates have cut returns on bonds and cash, persuading many investors to seek the better returns available from the stock market.

Although the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to scale back its stimulus programme in January, investors have now started to focus on the underlying U.S. economic recovery and the central bank's commitment to keep interest rates low.

Further signs of the U.S recovery came on Thursday as data showed a fall in U.S. jobless claims, while holiday retail sales rose. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tail Wall Steet, yen makes new lows > US STOCKS-Retailers lead Dow, S&P 500 to record closing highs > Nikkei ekes out slim gain to log 8th straight day of rises > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield edges up near 3 pct on light trade > FOREX-Yen out in the cold as year-end optimism lifts stocks > PRECIOUS-Equities weigh on gold, premiums tick up in HK > METALS-LME copper hits 4-month high on Asia optimism > Brent dips toward $111, but supply woes aid; US oil data eyed

COMPANY NEWS:

LAFARGE :

French cement maker Lafarge said it would sell its remaining 20 percent stake in its former European and South American gypsum operations to Belgian building materials group Etex for 145 million euros ($198 million) in cash.

SEB :

Swedish bank SEB may pay out half of its profits to shareholders, according to comments by the bank's chief executive in a Swedish newspaper report on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc has been fined $3.75 million by a U.S. regulator over its alleged decade-long failure to properly keep electronic records, emails and instant messages.