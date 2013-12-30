LONDON Dec 30 European stocks were seen steadying on Monday
after two weeks of strong gains that have pulled markets to five-year highs,
with a risk that Italian lender Monte Paschi could be nationalised in
focus in what could otherwise be a quiet session.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2
points lower, or flat in percentage terms, Germany's DAX to open down
11 points, or 0.1 percent, lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 points
lower, or flat in percentage terms.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.1 percent higher at
1,314.29 points on Friday, its highest closing level since mid-2008.
The benchmark index, which has surged 5.3 percent since Dec. 17, is on track
to post a gain of 16 percent for 2013, with just two sessions left in the year.
Italian blue chips and the euro zone banking sector will be
in focus after a delay to vital fundraising at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
over the weekend increased the risk that Italy's third-biggest bank would have
to be nationalised.
Volumes could be thin this week, with some major European markets closed on
Wednesday and open for only half a day on Tuesday following on from last week's
holiday-curtailed trading activity.
