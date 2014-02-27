LONDON Feb 27 European stocks were seen slightly lower on Thursday, with worries about escalating political tensions in Ukraine expected to weigh on equities, which have rallied in February to leave some markets near record highs.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 4-6 points, or 0.1 percent, and for Germany's DAX to also open down by 7-9 points, or 0.1 percent. Spreadbetters expected France's CAC 40 to open flat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered drills by his armed forces to test combat readiness in western Russia, near the border with Ukraine, prompting the United States to warn that a military intervention would be a "grave mistake."

The blue-chip pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent to 1,348.75 points on Wednesday, easing back after a 7 percent rise from a low hit on Feb. 4, with the FTSE 100 and DAX within sight of record highs.

