LONDON Feb 28 European shares headed for a
steady open on Friday after falls in the past three days, with
traders expecting that a further drop in euro zone inflation may
prompt the European Central Bank to ease policy further and
boost cyclical stocks.
Figures due at 1000 GMT are likely to show inflation in the
currency bloc falling to 0.7 percent in February from 0.8
percent in the previous month, according to a Reuters survey,
but some analysts expected an even lower reading.
"There is a non-negligible risk that euro zone inflation
surprises to the downside again, to 0.6 percent year-on-year,"
Credit Agricole said in a note.
"It remains a fairly close call whether the ECB eases
monetary policy as soon as next week, with all options open, but
on balance the most recent set of information supports our
forecast of a small Refi rate cut on 6 March alongside possible
liquidity action and/or guidance."
One-third of economists polled by Reuters have pencilled in
a cut in the ECB's refinancing rate from the current 0.25
percent at its March 6 meeting.
At 0751 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC were flat to 0.1 percent higher.
However, the market remained vulnerable to a further
sell-off following disappointing results from some companies.
Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, was seen
opening 1.6 percent lower after posting a 3.1 percent decline in
adjusted core earnings, while Dutch oil and chemicals storage
company Vopak reported a fall in fourth-quarter
operating profit and said it would struggle to beat its record
2012 profit this year.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 72 percent
European companies have announced fourth-quarter results so far,
of which 56 percent have met or beaten analysts forecasts.
In the overseas market, the U.S. S&P 500 closed at a
record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather
seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index which fell
1.0 percent earlier in the day on poor company news and Ukraine
tensions, ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,345.46 points, helped by
data showing orders for U.S. manufactured goods excluding
transportation unexpectedly rose last month.
COMPANY NEWS
BAYER
Germany's largest drugmaker posted a 3.1 percent decline in
adjusted core earnings, dampened by a weak Japanese yen and
emerging-market currencies, which lowered the euro value of its
sales abroad.
SACYR
The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the
major maritime artery have reached a preliminary deal to
complete work on a project stymied in a row over $1.6 billion in
cost overruns, the canal's administrator said on
Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
The company reported consensus-beating annual profits on a
strong performance from British Airways and its low-cost
Spain-based carrier Vueling, and said it was on track to meet
its 2015 targets.
WILLIAM HILL
The betting firm said it plans to save 15-20 million pounds
($33.34 million) in costs in 2015 to offset a planned tax on
online operations, as it lifts its dividend up to 11.6 pence per
share.
RENTOKIL
UK services firm Rentokil said on Friday it had agreed to
sell its Initial Facilities business for 250 million pounds
($416.78 million) to Interserve Plc.
BANKIA
Spain's government launches sale of 7.5 percent stake in
nationalised lender Bankia, which was the country's biggest
bailed-out bank during the euro crisis.
VOPAK
The Dutch oil and chemicals storage company reported a fall
in fourth-quarter operating profit, reflecting weaker demand for
oil in the Netherlands, and said it would struggle to beat its
record 2012 profit this year.
BOUYGUES, VIVENDI, NUMERICABLE
French third-place mobile operator Bouygues has hired
investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a potential
tie-up with larger rival SFR, two people close to the
situation said.
ACS
Builder ACS swung back into the black in 2013 and cut net
debt. Also, the Spanish firm is set to gain more control at
Hochtief after the German builder announced plans to
buy back some shares.
ERSTE GROUP
Austrian lender Erste Group aims to keep operating profit
roughly steady this year as key markets in Austria and central
and eastern Europe stabilise, it said on Friday.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica sees signs of a rebound but remains vulnerable to
Latin American jitters and tough European markets.
TECHNICOLOR
The French company signed a new agreement with Sony
to use its patents for Sony's Digital TVs.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a
lawsuit by a U.S. regulator accusing the bank of misleading
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the purchase of mortgage-backed
securities.
SALZGITTER
The company adjusted the ratio at which a bond it issued is
convertible into Aurubis AG NAFG.DE shares to reflect the copper
smelter's annual dividend.
IPSEN
The drugmaker posted a 0.3 percent rise in full-year total
sales to 1.28 billion euros, while operating profit rose 63
percent to 191 million. It forecast Specialty Care drug sales
growth of 4-6 percent this year.
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish pulp and paper maker said it plans to invest 160
million euros ($219 million) to boost pulp production at its
Kymi mill. It also said it would save 113 million euros by
trimming down infrastructure investments at its paper site in
Changshu, China.
ACTELION
Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech company,
said on Thursday that the U.S. health regulator is granting
fast-track status to its antibiotic treatment for diarrhoea.
CREDIT SUISSE
A New York appeals court on Thursday revived Assured
Guaranty Corp's claims for certain damages in its lawsuit
against Credit Suisse Group AG over allegedly defective loans
underlying mortgage-backed securities.
