LONDON, March 17 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, with the threat of sanctions against Russia expected to weigh on markets after Crimea's Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia.

Western powers have said the Crimea vote, which came after Russia effectively occupied the region following the ousting in Kiev of former pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, is illegal and have added it will bring immediate sanctions against Russia.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 8-10 points, or 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX was seen falling by 17-34 points, or down by as much as 0.4 percent, while France's CAC was expected to open down by 4-9 points, or 0.2 percent.

"The result probably will not be a surprise to markets as it was widely expected, hence only the muted moves down. Falls are not larger because how this situation develops from here is in the hands of those involved in the diplomatic back channels," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.

Europe bourses in 2014:

Asset performance in 2014:------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit as Crimea vote to spur sanctions against Moscow > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on jitters over upcoming Crimea vote > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.35 pct > TREASURIES-Bonds edge higher on Ukraine tensions, low inflation > FOREX-Yen loses some ground but stays resilient on Crimea fears > PRECIOUS-Gold near six-month high on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis

> METALS-London copper finds fragile calm, China worries cap gains > Brent holds above $108 on Ukraine tensions