LONDON, March 24 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, with new signs of a possible economic slowdown in China - the world's second largest economy - expected to weigh on the region's equity markets.

Spreadbetting company Capital Spreads expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 34 points, or 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open down by 47 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC to decline by 38 points, or 0.9 percent.

Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March.

The preliminary reading of 48.1 fell from February's final reading of 48.5, while the "flash" March index also showed that new orders slid for a fourth consecutive month to 46.9 - its lowest point since July 2013, while output fell to 47.3, the lowest since September 2012.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pad95v

