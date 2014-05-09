LONDON May 9 European stocks were seen edging lower on Friday, pausing for breath after a rally on the previous day, with investors set to focus on results from blue-chips such as and Telefonica and Arcelor Mittal.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37 points to 40 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 20 points to 21 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported a 23 percent increase in its core earnings and said it remained cautiously optimistic about its business outlook for the remainder of the year.

European indexes rallied on Thursday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 hitting highs not seen in almost six years, after the European Central Bank hinted at possible action to stimulate the economy at its next meeting.

Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)

