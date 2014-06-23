PARIS, June 23 European stocks were set to inch higher on Monday, tracking a rally in Asian shares after upbeat Chinese factory figures, although gains could be limited ahead of similar data for the euro zone. French lender BNP Paribas will be in the spotlight after sources said the bank is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions. Alstom will also be in focus after the French government secured an option to buy 20 percent of the firm from construction group Bouygues , in an eleventh-hour deal clearing the way for the agreed sale of Alstom's energy business to General Electric. At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose more than expected to 50.8 in June from May's final reading of 49.4, beating a Reuters poll estimate of 49.7 and moving above the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from contraction. "The flash PMI for June showed that the economy has turned the corner. Both domestic and external demand kept expanding," HSBC analysts wrote in the PMI report. Investors were also awaiting manufacturing data for France, Germany and the euro zone due on Monday. Tech shares could see some support from reports saying that Oracle Corp is likely to buy Micros Systems in a $5 billion deal. Overall gains in European stocks on Monday could be limited, however, as investors continued to fret about violence in Iraq, which boosted Brent crude prices to above $115 a barrel on fear of possible disruptions to supply from Iraq where Sunni insurgents seized control of more towns over the weekend. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,962.87 0.17 % 3.39 NIKKEI 15369.28 0.13 % 19.86 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.15 0.21 % 1.01 EUR/USD 1.3609 0.07 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 101.93 -0.13 % -0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.624 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.352 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,313.15 -0.09 % -$1.17 US CRUDE $107.33 0.47 % 0.50 > GLOBAL MARKETS-CHINA PMI BOOSTS ASIAN STOCKS, OIL UP ON IRAQ > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; S&P UP FOR 6TH DAY > NIKKEI HITS 5-MTH HIGH ON FED POLICY HOPES, CHINA PMI > FOREX-EURO EDGES LOWER, EYES ON CHINA DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD SLIPS ON STRONGER EQUITIES, BUT HOLDS ABOVE $1,300 > METALS-SHANGHAI COPPER HITS 4-MTH HIGH; CHINA RECOVERY FUELS GAINS > BRENT NEAR 9-MONTH TOP ABOVE $115 ON IRAQ TENSIONS COMPANY NEWS: BNP PARIBAS French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter. ALSTOM, BOUYGUES, SIEMENS France won an option to buy 20 percent of Alstom from construction group Bouygues, in an eleventh-hour deal clearing the way for the agreed sale of Alstom's energy business to General Electric. CARREFOUR, DIA Spain's supermarkets group Dia, the world's third-largest hard-discounter, on Friday said it had reached a preliminary deal with France's Carrefour over the sale of its loss-making French unit. E.ON The German regional state of Lower Saxony approved the restart of E.ON's northern German Grohnde nuclear reactor after queries about safety at the unit had prolonged the annual summer maintenance standstill. CLUB MED Investindustrial, the private equity fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, has launched legal actions to challenge a decision by French stock market watchdog AMF giving Investindustrial until June 30 to make a bid for French holiday operator Club Med, daily Le Figaro reports. A ruling on the challlege is expected on July 2. VIVENDI, NUMERICABLE France's Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement on the sale its telecom unit SFR to cable company Numericable after "constructive" talks with labour unions. The closing of the deal is subject to other conditions. EDF The French government plans to raise regulated electricity tariffs by less than 5 percent in the autumn, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday. NESTLE Swiss food giant Nestle aims to boost its share of direct commodity purchases to ensure it keeps a tight grip on quality and supply chains, Chairman Peter Brabeck told an Austrian newspaper. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT The global leader in water and waste management, has a little local difficulty: an ailing France-Corsica ferry operator that weighs on its shares, gives its CEO nightmares and puts the brakes on its strategic plans. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Citroen's C4 Cactus is more than just another compact car. It's a manifesto on wheels for the brand's move down-market as parent PSA Peugeot Citroen struggles to return to profit. ENI Libya's eastern Hariga oil port has reopened and received a first tanker loading oil, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday, adding that the western El Feel oilfield, operated by NOC and Eni, was working "normally", producing 95,000 bpd. SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Italian luxury leather goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo expects group results to improve in the second half of 2014 from the first six months on the back of strong demand in China and in global travel retail, its chief executive said on Sunday. BMW BMWG.DE BMW said on Monday it extended its partnership with Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd 1114.HK by 10 years. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)