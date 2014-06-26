PARIS, June 26 European stocks were set to rise on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's sell-off and tracking gains on Wall Street, with shares of Barclays in focus after The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the UK lender. French lender BNP Paribas will also be in focus after sources said the lender is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year. This would be an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws. Late on Wednesday, the New York Attorney General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders. At 0633 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. Data showing weak U.S. economic growth sparked a pull-back in European bourses on Wednesday - with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hitting a one-month low - but later on Wall Street investors brushed aside the initial concerns, and speculation that the weak data would push back the first interest rate hikes helped the market inch higher. Thursday's rebound could be capped, however, by violence in Iraq, traders said. Militants attacked one of the country's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields, while U.S. special forces troops and intelligence analysts arrived to help Iraqi security forces counter a mounting Sunni insurgency. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,959.53 0.49 % 9.55 NIKKEI 15308.49 0.27 % 41.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 492.01 0.96 % 4.67 EUR/USD 1.3636 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 101.76 -0.1 % -0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.556 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.272 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,316.90 -0.16 % -$2.10 US CRUDE $106.71 0.2 % 0.21 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP, BONDS IN DEMAND AMID HUNT FOR RETURNS > US STOCKS-WALL ST GAINS AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING ON BROADCASTERS > NIKKEI EDGES UP ON WALL ST RISE, FED RATE VIEWS; RAKUTEN SHINES > FOREX-DOLLAR WILTS IN WAKE OF DOWNBEAT U.S. GDP REVISION > PRECIOUS-GOLD SLIPS AS ASIAN STOCKS CLIMB, BUT HOLDS ABOVE $1,300 > METALS-LONDON COPPER CLIMBS TOWARDS 4-MTH PEAK ON TIGHT SUPPLY > BRENT DROPS BELOW $114 AS WORRIES EASE OVER IRAQ SUPPLY THREAT COMPANY NEWS: BARCLAYS The New York Attorney General on Wednesday filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders. BNP PARIBAS BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws. CARPHONE WAREHOUSE DIXONS RETAIL Carphone Warehouse, Europe's largest independent mobile phone company, and Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 consumer electronics retailer, on Thursday both posted big jumps in earnings ahead of their planned merger later this year. VODAFONE Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. GDF SUEZ Texas electric regulators are not aware of any investigation of trading activity in the state's $30 billion wholesale market by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an agency spokesman said on Wednesday. SANOFI The French drugmaker is in the "very early stages" of considering the sale of a portfolio of older drugs, managers told an internal meeting on Wednesday, according to union representatives who were present. B.WIN PARTY Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources. EDF, VEOLIA EDF won approval from the European Commission to take over the French businesses of energy services firm Dalkia from Veolia Environnement, clearing a regulatory hurdle to the deal announced late last year. PERNOD RICARD The board of the drinks company has decided to distribute an interim cash dividend of 0.82 euros per share for the current 2013/14 financial year, equal to 50 percent of the total dividend paid out in the previous financial year. METRO The retailer said on Wednesday it was putting on hold plans to invest in combined heat and power units in Germany because it could not ensure their viability if new changes to the country's system of green power subsidies went ahead. TUI Shipping group Hapag Lloyd, of which TUI is a major shareholder, is planning further takeovers. "This industry is crying out for consolidation," outgoing CEO Michael Behrendt said on Wednesday. Hapag Lloyd signed a deal with Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores to create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company in April. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)