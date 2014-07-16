(Adds futures, detail, company news) EDINBURGH, July 16 European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday after Chinese growth slightly beat expectations, hinting at resilient demand in the world's largest metals consumer. The world's second-largest economy grew 7.5 percent in April-June from a year earlier, the government statistics bureau said on Wednesday, just ahead of a median forecast of 7.4 percent in a Reuters poll. In a further boost to resource-related sectors, global miner Rio Tinto said expansion work at its mines and productivity gains led to a sharp rise in iron ore output as it steps up shipments to Chinese steel mills. Rio is a top pick of U.S. investment bank Citi, which cites China as a risk to its positive outlook for miners but adds that "recent Chinese economic data shows signs of a broad stabilisation of growth momentum". "Our Mining team highlights that industrial commodity demand is growing and, despite a difficult start to 2014, it broadly expects an acceleration in consumption into Q4," analysts at Citi said in a note. At 0607 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC were between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent higher. Any gains on Wednesday would help recoup losses made in the previous session, where declining investor morale hit Germany's benchmark DAX equity index and worries over Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo weakened the Lisbon market. On Tuesday the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to 1,358.31 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed 1 percent lower at 3,153.75 points. With no miners in the index, Germany's DAX was again set to underperform, with futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0607 GMT. This week also sees earnings season in Europe pick up momentum, with the most accurate analysts expecting STOXX Europe 600 companies to miss consensus estimates for quarterly earnings by 1.3 percent. Despite pessimism heading into earnings, Dutch chip toolmaker ASML and Swedish telecom Tele2 both reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, although both companies were cautious over their full-year outlooks. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,973.28 -0.19 % -3.82 NIKKEI 15379.3 -0.1 % -15.86 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 499.02 -0.17 % -0.87 EUR/USD 1.3566 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 101.68 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.532 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.204 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,298.50 0.34 % $4.40 US CRUDE $100.42 0.46 % 0.46 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks manage muted cheer for China growth > US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on Yellen's comments > Nikkei edges down; China economic data gets muted reaction > Treasuries flat on steady policy message from Fed's Yellen > FOREX-Dollar bulls hear hawkish hint from Yellen > PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on strong dollar, interest rate fears > METALS-China data burnishes metal outlook; Shanghai zinc gains > Brent edges above $106 on China growth, oil demand figures COMPANY NEWS RIO TINTO World no. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto said expansion work at its mines and productivity gains led to a sharp rise in iron ore output as it steps up shipments to Chinese steel mills. DEUTSCHE BANK A Tokyo judge on Wednesday handed a former Deutsche Bank salesman a suspended prison sentence for bribing a pension fund official with dinners and golf outings, and said more senior officials at the bank had "tacitly condoned" the practice. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Sprint Corp and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US are working on a plan to raise about $10 billion in an auction of wireless airwaves, the online version of The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Separately, billionaire John Paulson, whose hedge fund is the No.4 shareholder in T-Mobile US, is backing a potential merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint, the online version of The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an interview. CASINO The French retailer predicted its operating profit would rise this year after it posted forecast-beating sales in the second quarter led by its top market of Brazil. ASML The Dutch manufacturer of tools for semiconductor chip makers forecast 2014 sales of around 5.6 billion euros. It guided for third-quarter sales of around 1.4 billion euros and a gross margin of around 42 percent. AIRBUS Qatar Airways will seek compensation from Airbus for delays in delivery of three of the European planemaker's A380 superjumbos, the Gulf carrier's CEO said. VOLVO The world's second biggest truck maker should be able to finish off 2014 with a double-digit operating margin, one of its biggest investors was quoted as saying. "Our investment is entirely okay, but it can be much, much better," Christer Gardell, co-founder of activist investor Cevian Capital, told business daily Dagens Industri. TELE2 The Swedish telecom operator posted second-quarter core earnings above market expectations but said its revenue outlook for the year had been hit by a devaluation of the Kazakh currency and lower handset sales. 