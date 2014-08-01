(Adds further spreadbetter calls) LONDON, Aug 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between 16 and 18 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 14 to 16 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : AMADEUS IT HOLDING SA H1 ASTALDI SPA H1 ATLANTIA SPA Q2 AXA SA H1 BELGACOM NV Q2 BANK OF IRELAND H1 BUZZI UNICEM SPA Q2 DIASORIN SPA Q2 DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1 DEUTSCHE POSTBANK AG Q2 MAN GROUP PLC INTERIM FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES H1 IMI PLC H1 INTESA SANPAOLO SPA H1 ARCELORMITTAL SA Q2 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC INTERIM SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Q2 SOCIETE GENERALE H1 TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA H1 WACKER CHEMIE AG Q2 WORLD DUTY FREE SPA Q2 WILLIAM HILL PLC H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : BMO Q2 2014 Chevron CVX MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Markit/ADACI Mf Jul 0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI Jul 0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg Jul 0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg Jul 1230 US PCE Price Index Jun 1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Jul 1355 US U Mich Sent Fin Jul 1400 US Construction Sp Jun 1400 US ISM Manufacturi Jul ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0454 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,930.67 -2 % -39.4 NIKKEI 15562.66 -0.37 % -58.11 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000PUS 503.9 -1.1 % -5.58 > EUR/USD 1.3385 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 102.92 0.13 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.572 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.163 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,282.61 0.04 % $0.52 US CRUDE $98.01 -0.16 % -0.16 > ASIA STOCKS PRESSURED BY WALL ST, BUT CHINA HELPS > S&P500 INDEX POSTS WORST FALL SINCE APRIL; INDEXES DOWN FOR JULY > NIKKEI DROPS ON CONCERN ABOUT U.S. RATES; SONY, PANASONIC SHINE > TREASURIES-PRICES STABILIZE ON MONTH-END DEMAND > DOLLAR PAUSES NEAR 10-MONTH HIGH AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS DATA > GOLD NEAR 6-WEEK LOW, POISED FOR THIRD WEEKLY LOSS > COPPER UNDERPINNED AS CHINESE FACTORY ACTIVITY GATHERS STEAM > BRENT HOLDS NEAR $106 AFTER AMPLE SUPPLY PULLS DOWN PRICES (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)