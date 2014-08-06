EDINBURGH, Aug 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open down 43 to 46 points, or 0.7 percent lower, Germany's DAX
to open 90 to 95 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 33 to 36 points lower, or down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
AGEAS SA H1
EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC
HANNOVER RUECK SE Q2
ING GROEP NV Q2
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC H1
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Q2
SABMILLER PLC TRADING
SWISS RE AG Q2
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2014 Chesapeake Energy
Q2 2014 Centerpoint Energy Inc
Q4 2014 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
Q2 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.
Q2 2014 Transocean Ltd.
Q1 2015 Ralph Lauren Corp.
Q1 2015 Symantec
Q2 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company
Q2 2014 Time Warner Inc.
Q3 2014 Viacom Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Industrial orders
0700 GB Halifax House Prices
0715 CH CPI
0800 IT Industrial output
0830 GB Manufacturing output
0900 IT GDP Prelim
1100 US Mortgage Market index
1230 US International trade
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0509 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,920.21 -0.97 % -18.78
NIKKEI 15131.67 -1.23 % -188.64
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 501.74 -0.53 % -2.67
EUR/USD 1.3364 -0.08 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 102.56 -0.03 % -0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.482 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.163 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,289.46 0.13 % $1.72
US CRUDE $97.49 0.11 % 0.11
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)