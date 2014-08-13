PARIS, Aug 13 European stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating results from bellwethers such as Swiss Life and Merck, although gains could be capped by weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the Ukrainian crisis. Data showed on Wednesday the amount of money flowing into China's economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six years in July, adding to concerns a sustained recovery may be at risk in the second half of the year. In Japan, data showed the country suffered its biggest economic contraction since the devastating March 2011 earthquake in the April-June quarter, as a sales tax hike took a heavy toll on household spending. At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.5 percent. Swiss Life will be in focus after Switzerland's largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market. Germany's Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro. However, the impact from the violence in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia were visible again on the earnings front on Wednesday, with Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, saying core earnings fell 12 percent in the first half of 2014, dragged lower by loss-making power plants as well as a declining economy and currency in Russia, its key foreign market. Fighting in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, a major energy supplier to Europe, have muddied the forecasts of a number of multinationals including Henkel, Adidas and Rheinmetall. As Europe's earnings season draws to a close, STOXX Europe 600 companies have posted a 10 percent rise in second-quarter profits on average, but revenues have slipped 1.1 percent, reflecting Europe's frustratingly slow economic recovery. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) E.ON Germany's biggest utility said its core earnings fell 12 percent in the first half of 2014, dragged lower by loss-making power plants as well as a declining economy and currency in Russia, its key foreign market. MERCK Germany's Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro. GLENCORE Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it produced 13 percent more copper in the first half this year, in line with market forecasts, boosted by output growth at its African and South American mines. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC The company said it agreed to buy Gunsan Elektrik, which it said was the second-largest player in wiring device accessories serving residential and commercial buildings markets in Turkey. Gunsan has more than 300 staff and had 2013 revenue of about 35 million euros, Schneider said. MICHAEL PAGE The British staff recruitment firm posted a 11 percent rise in first half pretax profits on Wednesday, after all four of its regions delivered year-on-year growth. G4S The world's biggest security group posted a better-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, led by strong demand in emerging markets. STOCKMANN The Finnish department store chain on Wednesday posted a smaller second-quarter operating profit than expected of 3.5 million euros due to weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble. It stood by an outlook for a significantly weaker operating profit this year than last. TELEKOM AUSTRIA America Movil's Telekom Austria trimmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday and reported bigger-than-expected declines in second-quarter sales and profit. 