LONDON, Sept 16 European equity markets were seen opening flat
to slightly lower on Tuesday, with mergers & acquisitions activity taking centre
stage after a wave of deals.
France's Orange said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish
fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster
its mobile operation the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and
Vodafone.
Italian industrial conglomerate Finmeccanica has received four
offers for its transportation unit Ansaldo STS, a spokesman for the
company said.
Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it "welcomes
positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover offer for the holiday group
led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.
At 0633 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.1 percent
and 0.2 percent lower.
European indexes have been trading in a narrow range before Scotland votes
on independence and the Federal Reserve holds its latest policy meeting, with
both events due later this week.
Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart Capital Markets, said the new M&A bout was
a sign management teams were rushing to finalise deals in expectation of a rise
in U.S. interest rates, which would increase borrowing costs and make financing
acquisitions more expensive.
"Everybody is buying just before rates go up," said Haque. "The only clever
people here are structural sellers."
SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1,984.13 -0.07 % -1.41
NIKKEI 15911.53 -0.23 % -36.76
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 492.65 -0.6 % -2.95
EUR/USD 1.2933 -0.05 % -0.000
7
USD/JPY 107.26 0.09 % 0.1000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.574 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.052 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,235.80 0.25 % $3.06
US CRUDE $92.69 -0.25 % -0.23
> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES ON EDGE AS INVESTORS BRACE FOR FED
> NASDAQ SLUMPS TO WORST DAY SINCE JULY; S&P 500 DIPS
> NIKKEI DROPS AS INVESTORS AWAIT FED OUTCOME; SOFTBANK SOARS
> BARGAIN HUNTERS PUSH UP PRICES ON DROOPING DATA
> DOLLAR PAUSES FROM RALLY AS FED COMMENTS LOOM, AUSSIE OFF LOWS
> GOLD CLIMBS AHEAD OF FED MEET; U.S. RATE OUTLOOK EYED
> LONDON COPPER INCHES UP, FED MEETING IN FOCUS
> BRENT STEADY BELOW $98, CAPPED BY WEAK DEMAND
COMPANY NEWS
ORANGE, JAZZTEL
France's Orange said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line
telecommunications operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its mobile operation
the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone.
BNP PARIBAS
France's BNP Paribas has completed the purchase of Bank BGZ,
Poland's No.11 lender by assets, from Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.39
billion) as part of a plan to expand in faster-growing markets.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Lindt & Spruengli said it has completed the billion-dollar-plus purchase of
U.S. candy maker Russell Stover after clinching all regulatory approvals
required.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it "welcomes
positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover offer for the holiday group
led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal and Gerdau said on Monday they were selling their
Gallatin Steel U.S. joint venture to Nucor Corp for $770 million.
RENAULT
Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery manufacturing,
people familiar with the matter said, in a new reversal on electric cars that
has re-opened deep divisions with alliance partner Renault.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Munich's regional court has sent out indictments against Deutsche Bank
co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and several former executives at the bank in connection
with the long-running Kirch bankruptcy case, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported,
citing judicial sources.
TOTAL
France's Total said on Monday it was assessing the consequences of the new
set of sanctions on Russia, but that it was continuing work on Russian projects
as planned.
AIR FRANCE, LUFTHANSA
European travellers face continued disruption as Air France pilots began a
week-long strike in a dispute over cost cuts, but a pilots union at the last
minute called off a strike planned for Tuesday at Germany's Lufthansa.
UNITED INTERNET
German internet service provider United Internet on Monday said it would
issue up to 11 million new shares, or up to 382 million euros ($494 million) at
Monday's closing price, in a private placement.
IREN, E.ON
The Italian government has recognised as strategic the LNG terminal that
regional utility Iren and Germany's E.ON plan to build off the north-west coast
of Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)