LONDON, April 25 European shares are set to open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with some strong company results raising expectations of a better-than-expected earnings season, although focus will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting for hints about its future policy.

The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat its intent to keep benchmark interest rates near zero through 2014 when it ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be looking for its economic assessment for clues about its policy response. [ID:nL2E8FOAA2]

Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open flat, Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI to rise 19 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 .FCHI to open unchanged.

On the earnings front, Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) reported quarterly revenue that handily beat Wall Street's estimates. Apple's stock jumped 6.9 percent to $599 in extended trading on Tuesday. [ID:nL2E8FNB1Y]

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)