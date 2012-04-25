LONDON, April 25 European shares are set to open
flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with some strong company
results raising expectations of a better-than-expected earnings
season, although focus will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting
for hints about its future policy.
The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat its intent to
keep benchmark interest rates near zero through 2014 when it
ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be
looking for its economic assessment for clues about its policy
response. [ID:nL2E8FOAA2]
Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE 100 .FTSE
to open flat, Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI to rise 19 to 20 points,
or 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 .FCHI to open unchanged.
On the earnings front, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported quarterly
revenue that handily beat Wall Street's estimates. Apple's stock
jumped 6.9 percent to $599 in extended trading on Tuesday.
[ID:nL2E8FNB1Y]
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)