(Adds futures, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 8 Europe's leading benchmark indexes were set to fall sharply on Monday, with a key index sliding further into bear market territory, after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating and sparked a flight to quality.

By 0633 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.1-1.9 percent.

The United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from S&P on Friday, fuelling fears the world's biggest economy could be heading into another recession.

"The notion of risk-free investment has been shattered. All the big asset managers and insurers will have to rebalance their portfolios," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Paris-based Global Equities.

The market's drop could be limited, however, after G7 leaders pledged to take action to ensure stability and liquidity in markets, while the European Central Bank said it would "actively implement" its bond-buying programme, signalling it would buy Italian and Spanish bonds to stem the contagion from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL3E7J809I]

"(The U.S. downgrade) is not small news and further downgrades on government-related U.S. papers are to come," Societe Generale's Global Asset Allocation team wrote in a note.

"We suspect some less sophisticated investors than pure fixed-income investors -- for which the downgrade was a well-known, backward-looking fact, although coming earlier than expected -- will generate risk-aversion across asset classes."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was down 3.5 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 4 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei average .N225 shed 2.2 percent, while spot gold XAU= hit a lifetime high above $1,700 an ounce.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index tumbled 11 percent last week, further falling into bear market territory, knocked down by fears over sluggish global growth and concerns the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy and Spain.

The index's next key support level looms at 2,257.82 points, which represents a floor hit in July 2009.

European shares measured by the MSCI Europe index .MSCIEU lost more than $800 billion of their valuation last week, about the size of the Netherlands' GDP.

-------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT--------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1,199.38 -0.06 % -0.69 NIKKEI .N225 9,097.56 -2.18 % -202.32 MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 507.49 -3.89 % -20.52 EUR/USD EUR= 1.4367 -0.12 % -0.0017 USD/JPY JPY= 77.83 -0.36 % -0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.529 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.496 -- 0.14 SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,713.00 3.05 % $50.75 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.32 -4.10 % -3.56 -----------------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide despite G7, ECB [ID:nL3E7J8019]

Nikkei falls 2.2 pct as Asian markets tumble [ID:nL3E7J80CW]

LME copper edges down 0.2 pct after US downgrade [ID:nL3E7J805S]

FOREX-ECB bond plan boosts euro, dollar volatile [ID:nL3E7J806R]

U.S. gold futures touch record around $1,702 an ounce [ID:nL3E7J80CG]

Oil falls below $84 after U.S. credit rating downgrade [ID:nL3E7J70A9]

COMPANY NEWS:

FRENCH BANKS

France's credit rating is AAA and the outlook on the rating is "stable", a representative of ratings agency Standard & Poor's for France said in an interview published on Monday. [ID:nLDE777044]

HANNOVER RE ( HNRGn.DE )

The firm said it expected to reach its full-year earnings target after net profit beat forecasts by rising 4.1 percent to 166.2 million euros ($234.1 million) in the second quarter. [HNRGn.DE-E]

EVOLUTION ( EVG.L )

British investment bank Evolution ( EVG.L ), which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec ( INLJ.J ), said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd (PIM) ( BNPP.PA ). [EVG.L-E]

SWISS BANKS

Germany has agreed that Swiss banks will only have to pay 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion) as an upfront payment to seal a deal on Wednesday to regularise untaxed money stashed in secret accounts, a Swiss paper reported. [ID:nL6E7J704B]

GDF SUEZ GSZ.PA

The power group plans to form an alliance with China Investment Corporation to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific region, in a move that will see the Chinese sovereign fund take a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production business, Les Echos newspaper reported. [GSZ.PA-E]

AXA ( AXAF.PA )

The French insurer is considering entering the Brazilian market through an acquisition as it shifts its focus to emerging markets, finance chief Denis Duverne told German daily Boersen-Zeitung. It is also looking for banks as distribution partners in Singapore and India. [AXAF.PA-E]

RIO TINTO ( RIO.L )

Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) have made an offer to buyout Coal & Allied, valuing the Australian coal miner at A$10.6 billion ($11.1 billion) [ID:nWNAS3354]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)