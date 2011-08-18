(Recasts with futures; adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, as a series of disappointing earnings from U.S. firms and nagging concerns over global economic growth threaten the market's recent tentative recovery rally following a 20-percent nosedive.

By 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.0-1.6 percent.

Swiss equities will be in the spotlight as the Swiss National Bank's latest steps to curb the strength of the Swiss franc failed to reverse the currency's recent rally.

Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Thursday blamed the strength in the Swiss franc as well as higher materials costs for its lower-than-expected results.

Investors were bracing for a raft of U.S. macro data later in the day, including weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity survey.

"This week's U.S. industrial production figures were a pleasant surprise to the upside, but given Monday's disappointing empire manufacturing, this afternoon's Philadelphia Fed survey for August will be closely scrutinised for any signs of a pick up in activity from the previous 3.2 reading. Expectations are not high though, with 3 being the consensus," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

Recently-hammered French banks will also be in focus after Standard & Poor's head of France said the rating agency was confident of maintaining France's AAA credit rating unchanged with a stable outlook.

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday in thin volume as investors trained their sights on cheap equity valuations following the market's recent sharp drop, but the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index failed to break above a key resistance level, the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the index's recent three-week slump.

On the downside, the index's next key support level is at 2,246.86 points, the 23.6 percent retracement of the latest slump.

Volumes of open interest in futures for the Euro STOXX 50 have tumbled following a short-selling ban on financial shares and related financial instruments by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium announced last week, as equity derivative desks moved to the sidelines. [ID:nLDE77G0SD]

COMPANY NEWS:

HOLCIM HOLN.VX

The world's second-largest cement maker noted a rise in demand for construction materials in Europe but said activity in the United States was still lagging, as its net profit fell short of expectations.

The firm said net profit after minorities fell 13 percent from a year earlier to 347 million Swiss francs, due to the strong Swiss franc and higher raw materials costs. [ID:nL5E7JH16O]

SABMILLER SAB.L

Australia's Foster's Group FGL.AX urged shareholders on Thursday to reject a $10 billion hostile bid from global brewer SABMiller, saying it believed the offer significantly undervalued the company. [ID:nS9E7JA02A]

VOESTALPINE ( VOES.VI )

Austrian steel group reported a 56 percent rise in operating earnings on Thursday and reiterated that it should see a "substantial increase" in full-year results. [VOES.VI-E]

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

The German lender's Chief Executive, Josef Ackermann, said on Wednesday the bank's new co-CEO leadership structure would be a challenge but would prove to be a success in the long run. [ID: nN1E77G1WL]

UBS UBSN.VX

The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud on Wednesday filed an amended $2 billion lawsuit adding new allegations against UBS AG and related defendants.

NOVARTIS NOVN.VX

Leukaemia drug Tasigna has been backed by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog after its maker, Novartis, agreed to discount the treatment's cost of more than 30,000 pounds ($49,000) per patient per year.

FRANCE TELECOM FTE.PA

Egyptian telecoms magnate Naguib Sawiris said on Wednesday he had no plans to sell shares in Mobinil EMOB.CA, his company's mobile phone joint venture with France Telecom, which posted a loss in the second quarter. [ID:nL5E7JH1L3]

LOTTOMATICA LTO.MI

One of the world's biggest lottery operators should gain from a government austerity package which is likely to increase scratchcard wagers and the taxes punters pay on their bets [ID:nLDE77G0I4]

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

The Russian unit of UniCredit said on Wednesday that it has secured a syndicated loan worth $300 million [ID:nLDE77G0TU]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)