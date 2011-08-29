(Adds futures, company news, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 29 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Monday, mirroring a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus measures at the Fed's next meeting.

At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up between 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent.

On Friday, U.S. shares initially dropped after Bernanke stopped short of describing detailed plans to revive the economic recovery, before the market started to rally as investors concluded the Fed was leaving the door open for action at its extended September meeting.

Investors were also relieved to see that Hurricane Irene, downgraded to tropical storm status, caused less damage than feared in New York city over the weekend.

Wall Street will be open on Monday, although with the New York subway system and commuter rail service halted, volumes are expected to be thin. [ID:nN1E77R061]

Highlights of Bernanke's speech [ID:nN1E77O18V]

Euro zone banks will be in the spotlight on Monday after the new head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, on Saturday called on global policymakers to pursue urgent action -- including forcing European banks to bulk up their capital -- to prevent a descent into a renewed world recession.

She called for a "mandatory substantial recapitalization," through private channels if possible, but otherwise through some form of public, Europe-wide funding, such as the European Financial Stability Facility. [ID:nNN9E7H701]

Trading volumes were expected to be muted on Monday, however, as UK markets remain closed for a public holiday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT----------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 499.16 2.15 % 10.51

10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.204 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.188 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,811.30 -0.94 % -$17.20

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.75 0.45 % 0.38

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

COMPANY NEWS:

GREEK BANKS

Greece's second and third largest banks, Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ), are set to announce on Monday a merger deal to better cope with a severe sovereign debt crisis and recession, banking sources said on Saturday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ( BMPS.MI ), BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

The two banks have wrapped up their institutional funding for the year as they move to insulate themselves from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77P0BE]

PRYSMIAN ( PRY.MI )

The world's largest cablemaker said on Friday it expected a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the year but forecast higher merger synergies after a strong first half. [ID:nLDE77P0JT]

ENI ( ENI.MI ), SNAM RETE GAS ( SRG.MI )

A natural gas pipeline from Libya to Italy has been repaired, paving the way for resumed shipments, rebel military spokesman Ahmed Bani said on Sunday. [ID:nL5E7JS0K3]

IMPREGILO IPGI.MI

Italy's biggest builder does not expect to restart its Libyan operations this year, preferring to wait until the rebels that toppled Muammar Gaddafi return the war-torn country to some sense of normality. [ID:nLDE77P0KX]

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE )

The euro zone crisis is not hurting Volkwagen's business, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Bild newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE ( DB1Gn.DE ) DB1Gne.DE

Deutsche Boerse has won a key outsourcing deal with Australian exchange ASX ( ASX.AX ), giving the German group a boost in the battle between the world's top exchanges to supply emerging stock markets. [ID:nL5E7JP2GJ]

ADIDAS ( ADSGn.DE )

The world's second largest sports clothing company expects to make around 650 million euros ($933 million) net profit this year, its chief financial officer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. [ID:nL5E7JR075]

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

The group said it had not been cutting jobs at its U.S. arm T-Mobile USA in anticipation of the unit's sale to AT&T ( T.N ), as reported by Focus Online. [ID:nL5E7JR03Z]

ROCHE ROG.VX

An experimental drug from Roche ROG.VX raised "good" HDL cholesterol substantially without increasing blood pressure, the problem that sank a rival treatment from Pfizer ( PFE.N ), researchers said on Sunday

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)