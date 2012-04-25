LONDON, April 25 European shares are set to open
higher on Wednesday, with strong company results raising
expectations of a better-than-expected earnings season, although
focus will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting for hints about
its future policy.
The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat its intent to
keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when
it ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be
looking for its economic assessment for clues about its policy
response.[ID:nL2E8FOAA2]
The Fed will likely show it is slightly more upbeat on the
economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs.
On the earnings front, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported quarterly
revenue that handily beat Wall Street's estimates. Apple's stock
jumped 6.9 percent to $599 in extended trading on
Tuesday.[ID:nL2E8FNB1Y]
In Europe, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX posted a small
first-quarter profit on Wednesday and ABB's ABBN.VX
first-quarter orders beat expectations. Both Electrolux
(ELUXb.ST) and Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported results ahead of
forecasts.
European stock index futures pointed to a stronger start for
shares, with futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX
FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst .FTEU3 index of top European shares
closed 1.1 percent higher on Tuesday on some bullish company
earnings updates, lifting some of the politics-driven gloom over
equity markets.
COMPANY NEWS
CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.VX
Credit Suisse eked out a small first-quarter profit,
confounding analyst forecasts for a big loss due to a 1.5
billion Swiss franc charge on its own debt, as it cut more costs
than expected. [ID:nLDE83O027]
BBVA (BBVA.MC)
Spain's second-biggest bank reported a 13 percent drop in
first quarter profit on Wednesday while saying it had achieved
solvency targets demanded by European regulators ahead of time.
[ID:nE8E7MM018]
SIEMENS AG (SIEGn.DE)
German engineering conglomerate Siemens slashed its
full-year outlook on Wednesday after incurring another major
charge related to delayed offshore wind power projects in the
second quarter. [ID:nL5E8FP06I]
ABB ABBN.VX
The Swiss engineering group is banking on stronger growth in
North America to offset a weaker China and tough austerity
measures in southern Europe, after first-quarter orders beat
expectations. [ID:nL5E8FO7WU]
ELECTROLUX (ELUXb.ST)
The home appliances maker reported quarterly earnings ahead
of forecasts on Wednesday and repeated it expected flat or
slightly lower demand in its key European market this year.
[ID:nS3E7LV01W]
ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)
World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported
first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday but
said operators remained cautious on spending due to the weak
global economic outlook. [ID:nL6E8FP0ML]
TIETO (TIE1V.HE)<TIEN.ST
Nordic IT services provider Tieto warned restructuring
charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it
reported earnings in line with expectations for January-March.
[ID:nLDE83O00Y]
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN (PEUP.PA)
The French car maker posted a 7 percent fall in
first-quarter sales, dragged down by a 14 percent decline at its
automotive division. (PEUP.PA)
AIR LIQUIDE (AIRP.PA)
The industrial gasses group posted a 6.7 percent rise in
first-quarter sales and said it still aims to increase net
profit for the full year.
ATOS (ATOS.PA)
The IT consulting group posted a 2.4 percent rise in
first-quarter organic sales to 2.16 billion euros and confirmed
its full-year earnings goals.
NEXANS (NEXS.PA)
The French cable maker posted a 0.6 percent rise in organic
sales to 1.169 billion euros and forecast an operating margin of
around 3.5 percent at June 30.
COFINIMMO (COFB.BR), ORPEA (ORP.PA)
The Belgian property investment group said its French joint
venture with France's Orpea had made its first acquisition, of a
Paris-based elderly care home. [nL5E8FOG07]
VALEO (VLOF.PA)
The French car parts maker stuck to its forecast for flat
operating profit this year as it expanded in emerging markets
while automotive production declined in Europe. [nWEA9002]
SANOFI (SASY.PA)
The French drugmaker's experimental Lemtrada multiple
sclerosis drug could slow down or reverse disability and keep
patients free from relapses better than an older therapy sold by
German rival Merck MRCG.DE. [nL5E8FOF3P]
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)