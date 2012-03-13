PARIS, March 13 European stock index futures signaled strong gains on Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous day's dip and resume their recent rally, boosted by expectation German and U.S. macro data will add to recent upbeat figures ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

At 0730 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.8-1.0 percent.

Germany's ZEW economic sentiment, due at 1000 GMT, is seen at 10.0 versus 5.4, while U.S. February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to show a 1.0 percent rise, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in January.

Both the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which have moved sideways over the past five weeks, will run into strong resistance at 1,091.81 points and 2,557.86 points respectively, representing 7-month highs hit in late February.

"Whether the bulls have enough firepower to see these indices close above key levels is yet to be seen, but clearly risk on is the way to go, as pullbacks are snapped up pretty quickly and momentum is the order of the day," IG Markets trader Chris Weston said.

Tuesday's rally in Asian shares was fuelled by a number of technical breakouts, with the U.S. S&P 500 futures rising above its February high and sparking a technical rise in risky assets, traders said.

"The fact the futures came back pretty much immediately suggests a triggering of stops was clearly the key catalyst," Weston said.

In Japan, Tokyo's Nikkei share average eked out modest gains on Tuesday, after briefly moving above the key 10,000 mark.

The Fed, whose statement is due at 1815 GMT, is seen keeping rates on hold, and acknowledging a slightly brighter economic outlook, while refraining from any suggestion that further monetary easing is now off the table.

On Friday, data showed U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February, fuelling hopes about the health of the U.S. economy and sending stocks higher. But the initial enthusiasm faded quickly. A Reuters poll showed that economists were rethinking how aggressive the Fed needed to be in applying further monetary stimulus.

The median of forecasts from 12 primary dealers is for a new round of quantitative easing to total $525 billion in size, compared with 11 dealers' median forecast for $600 billion in stimulus in a similar poll conducted in early February.

On the euro zone front, finance ministers gave their final approval to a second bailout for Greece late on Monday and switched their focus on Spain, demanding it aim for a tougher deficit target this year in order to get back on target in 2013.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,371.09 0.02 % 0.22 NIKKEI 9,899.08 0.09 % 9.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.46 1.24 % 6.49 EUR/USD 1.3173 0.19 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 82.33 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.044 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.779 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,702.34 0.19 % $3.29 US CRUDE $107.02 0.64 % 0.68

COMPANY NEWS:

TNT EXPRESS

United Parcel Service will only sweeten its 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) bid for the Dutch parcel-delivery firm by a symbolic amount at best, three sources close to the talks said.

ANTOFAGASTA

The copper miner said it would pay a special dividend of 24 cents a share, below market expectations, taking its full-year dividend to less than half 2010's bumper level, despite a 32 percent rise in profit boosted by metals prices.

STANDARD LIFE

British insurer reported a better-than-expected 28 percent increase in its 2011 profit, helped by cost cuts and a strong performance at its Canadian unit.

ASTRAZENECA

The group said on Tuesday it was suing the Food and Administration after the U.S. regulator refused to delay the market entry later this month of generic versions of top-selling antipsychotic Seroquel.

TELENOR

Mobile phone group Vimpelcom, 36 percent controlled by Telenor, reported a $386 million attributable net loss for a the fourth quarter as it booked $437 million worth of non-cash items.

EADS

The European Union's trade chief urged the U.S. to end subsidies to Boeing Co, after a World Trade Organization appeal body broadly upheld a ruling that billions of dollars were unlawfully given to the planemaker.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The biggest shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may look to sell a chunk of the world's oldest bank in the market if it cannot find a buyer before a March 15 deadline, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's 2011 results will be good and solid, the group's CEO Enrico Cucchiani said on Monday. He said the bank's lending policy would be "expansive but responsible" after the ECB's 3-year operation and the reduction of the BTP-Bund spread.

BAYER

Bayer has lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it to grant a compulsory licence for its cancer treatment Nexavar to Natco Pharma NATP.NS in a move that could bring down the cost of other pricey medicines.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

German financial watchdog BaFin has slapped fines on German banks for 10 cases of failing to provide retail customers with minutes of their meetings with financial advisers, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing a spokeswoman for BaFin. The maximum fine BaFin can impose is 50,000 euros, it said.

INTERPARFUMS

The chief executive of the French fragrance company has told Reuters talks are ongoing to create a new structure for British label Burberry's fragrance and cosmetic line and should be wrapped up within six weeks. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson.)