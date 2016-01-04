LONDON Jan 4 European equity futures fell sharply on Monday, as weak Chinese economic data weighed on world stock markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and German DAX fell between 2.1-2.5 percent, while futures on Britain's FTSE and France's CAC fell between 1.2-1.4 percent.

China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.

The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with China's benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7 percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading for the rest of the day. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)