LONDON, Sept 28 Gasoline refining margins recovered on Wednesday after plumbing six-month lows at the start of the week, as feedstock crude prices fell on continued worries about the economy.

European feedstock Brent LCOc1 crude futures fell by $1.51 a barrel by 1618 GMT, dragged lower by concerns about a prompt resolution to the burgeoning euro zone crisis and a larger-than-expected build in weekly U.S. crude inventories.

The physical markets were also focussed on the outcome of planned meetings by French refinery union workers to discuss taking industrial action after LyondellBasell announced the planned closure of its Berre L'Etang refinery.

European gasoline barge prices firmed, as weekly U.S. motor fuel stocks rose 791,000 barrels to 214.87 million barrels, but below analyst projections for a 1 million barrel rise.

However, demand data from the EIA showed that average gasoline demand in the last four weeks dropped 2.4 percent from year-ago levels.

GASOLINE

* There were again no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window.

* Around 10,000 tonnes of winter-grade gasoline traded earlier in the session at prices of between $937-$940 a tonne fob ARA, firmer from Tuesday's $917-$920 range.

* European premium unleaded gasoline prices also ticked up to trade at $959-$963 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $953-$958 the previous session.

* Mabanaft and BP both sold to Total.

* By 1627 GMT, Brent crude futures LCOc1 were $1.49 down at $105.63 a barrel.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- recovered to around $2.34 a barrel by 1629 GMT, after crashing to lows not seen since March this year of minus $1.19 a barrel on Monday, according to Reuters data.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York fell by 0.56 percent to $2.6805 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $27.17 a barrel, firmer from Tuesday's close at $26.26.

NAPHTHA

* Morgan Stanley sold a naphtha cargo to Trafigura at $917 a tonne cif New.

* There were no trades on Tuesday, but traders said bids and offers came in the $913-$921 a tonne cif NWE range. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Alison Birrane)