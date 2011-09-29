LONDON, Sept 29 Gasoline and naphtha prices in northwest Europe slipped in thin trade on Thursday although the market remained tight, with independently held gasoline stocks falling to eight-year lows.

Dutch consultant Pieter Kulsen said stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub had fallen so low due to a combination of low refinery runs, the refiners' seasonal switch to gasoil and traders clearing intermediate grade gasoline out of tanks ready for the winter grade .

Brokers and traders agreed that both northwest Europe and the Mediterranean are still tight at the front end due to low refinery runs, ongoing maintenance and expected Libyan demand.

A gasoline cargo is currently loading in Amsterdam and is expected to depart for Libya in a day or two.

"The Med is pulling because of Libya. There is very little product in ARA - components and cargoes are few and far between," said one gasoline broker.

Turkey's refiner Tupras has issued a tender to sell a spot cargo of Egyptian specification gasoline, loading late October, traders said .

Traders continue to assess the possible consequences of Shell's refinery fire in Singapore, but although prices have risen in Asia, the impact has not yet been seen in the European market. Shell said late on Thursday it had extinguished the fire that broke out on Wednesday.

Gasoline and distillates are expected to be the worst affected .

GASOLINE

* There were once again no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window.

* Around 8,000 tonnes of winter-grade gasoline traded earlier in the session at prices of between $930-$933 a tonne fob ARA, down from Wednesday's $937-$940 a tonne fob ARA.

* Shell, BP and Neste were busy sellers and Cargill, Gunvor and Statoil made up the buyers.

* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $952 a tonne fob ARA, down from Wednesday's $959-$963 a tonne fob ARA.

* Mabanaft sold the barge to Totsa.

* By 1545 GMT, Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.25 at $105.06 a barrel after positive U.S. data and improved euro zone sentiment .

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $3.59 a barrel at 1547 GMT, up from around $2.34 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York rose by 0.61 percent to $2.6670 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $25.86 a barrel, down from $27.17 a barrel in the previous session.

NAPHTHA

* Glencore sold a naphtha cargo to Trafigura in the window at $902 a tonne cif NWE, down from Wednesday's price of $917 a tonne cif.

* Delivery was for Oct. 19-23, and the price was agreed at about $12.50 over the November swap price, a trader said.

* The prompt naphtha crack was at about minus $4.08 a barrel, according to Reuters' calculations. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)