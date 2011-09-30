LONDON, Sept 30 European gasoline barge prices edged lower on Friday to trade at around $903 a tonne as feedstock crude prices slipped, although traders said the market remains tight.

Barge prices fell to $903 a tonne in the afternoon having started the day at around $923 a tonne.

In the Mediterranean, traders said gasoline prices remained well bid on the back of recent refinery run cuts due to low profitability and the expected return of imports to Libya.

"There has been a strong rise in paper this morning, but it corrected by now," a trader said in early afternoon.

Elsewhere, ConocoPhillips has been moving a sizable volume of gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast in recent weeks as the company ceased to process crude oil at its Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania, according to traders.

Shell's Singapore refinery could remain closed for at least a month, traders said, after the company declared force majeure on its distillates trader.

GASOLINE

* There were again no trades reported in the window, continuing a trend since Sept. 12.

* Activity was very strong earlier in the session, however, with around 23,000 tonnes of gasoline changing hands at $923 a tonne but edging lower to $903 before the window. Gunvor was the main seller.

* The price of premium unleaded gasoline barges also fell, with Mabanaft selling to Total in the window priced $939 a tonne compared with Thursday's $952 a tonne.

* Brent crude futures LCOc1 edged 70 cents lower to $103.25 a barrel by 1616 GMT.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $3.34 59 a barrel by 1616 GMT, down from $3.78 a barrel on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York inched up, 0.14 percent up to $2.6228 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.4586 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* There were no trades in the window on Friday, with Glencore offering at $881 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)