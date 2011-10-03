LONDON, Sept 30 European gasoline barge prices slipped to trade below $900 a tonne on Monday, tracking falls in feedstock Brent prices and as dwindling water levels in the Rhine river pushed freight costs higher.

Brent crude future prices LCOc1 pared earlier losses but remained in the red as worries about the euro zone showed no sign of abating.

Market players were also eyeing the low water readings at the key measuring point of Kaub, which fell to four-month lows of around 102 centimetres on Monday after a hot, dry summer.

On the supply side, the spectre of widespread strikes in the French refinery sector dimmed even as workers at LyondellBassel's Berre l'Etang refinery in France extended a six-day strike by another 24 hours.

OMV's Schwechat refinery will receive its first cargo of condensate from Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), after it reached the port of Trieste today.

GASOLINE

* Activity returned to the window after September saw barely any trading in the market-at-close (MOC).

* Gunvor was the main seller of Eurobob gasoline barges, selling one barge each to STR and North Sea Group at $883 a tonne fob ARA.

* Earlier in the session, prices started at $902 a tonne but slowly crept lower.

* On Friday, no trades were reporting in the window, but around 23,000 tonnes of gasoline changed hands at $923 a tonne before edging $903 before the window.

* The price of premium unleaded gasoline barges also fell, with Trafigura selling to Total at $933 a tonne, down from Friday's $939 a tonne.

* Brent crude futures LCOc1 shed 40 cents to $102.39 a barrel by 1617 GMT.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $0.97 a barrel by the same time, down from $3.70 a barrel last Friday, according to Reuters calculations.

* "Product cracks and refining margins had an impressive rally last week in the wake of Shell's refinery fire in Singapore and the closure of Conoco's trainer refinery in Philadelphia," Standard Bank's analyst James Zhang said.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York fell, down 0.35 percent to $2.5293 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.30 a barrel, having settled at $27.40 a barrel last Friday.

NAPHTHA

* Naphtha timespreads strengthened after Shell declared force majeure on October deliveries of naphtha cargoes to the Petrochemical Corporation Singapore (PCS).

* November swaps were quoted at $862.7 a tonne and December at $856 by late afternoon, compared with quotes at midday of $859.72 and $854 respectively.

* In the window, BP bought a cargo from Gunvor at $871 a tonne cif New, while Glencore bought from Gunvor at $867 a tonne cif New.

* The levels are lower from a lone offer on Friday at $881 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana)