LONDON, Oct 4 Gasoline prices fell on Tuesday as deepening anxiety on prospects for the global economy hit assets correlated with the demand outlook.

Low levels in the river Rhine also contributed to weakness for gasoline as it added to transit costs for fuels.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell below $100 per barrel on deepening concern about the global economy, but recovered some losses on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and on concern about violence in Saudi Arabia.

Prices of products have been supported after Shell closed its 500,000 barrel per day Singapore refinery after a fire.

GASOLINE

* Some five barges traded in the window at $883 a tonne fob ARA to $886 a tonne, in line with trades the previous session.

* Gunvor sold and Morgan Stanley and Total bought.

* Some 36 barges traded before the window at between $876 per tonne fob ARA and $890 per tonne.

* Total was the biggest seller, while Statoil, Chevron, Cargill, Gunvor, BP and Mabanaft also sold.

* Glencore bought heavily while Trafigura and Morgan Stanley bought and Cargill appeared on both sides of deals.

* The price of premium unleaded gasoline barges also fell, with BP selling to Trafigura at $914-$915 a tonne, down from $933 a tonne on Monday.

* Brent crude futures LCOc1 shed 80 cents to $100.91 a barrel by 1553 GMT. They fell to a session low of $99.11 earlier in the day.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $2.52 at , up from $0.97 around the same time on Monday Friday, according to Reuters calculations.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York fell, were down 0.2 percent to $2.5070 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.46 a barrel, up from around $26.30 at the same time on Monday.

NAPHTHA

* A cargo was sold by Trafigura to Glencore at $854 a tonne cif NWE. This was down from the $867-$871 a tonne cif NWE that cargoes sold on Monday.

(Reporting by Simon Falush)