LONDON, Oct 5 Gasoline prices in northwest Europe rose on Wednesday, boosted by good demand from the United States and other markets, as well as bullish U.S. stocks data that came late in a busy session.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline stocks fell 1.14 million barrels week on week, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrel build.

Traders confirmed they were seeing more gasoline demand from the U.S., along with South Africa and the Middle East as trading activity picked up. "A lot went through yesterday, too," said one gasoline trader.

"The U.S. could be a factor but I don't think it's the only one. We have still got demand in other regions - all regions seem to be pretty strong - and we have refinery turnarounds here."

REFINERIES

Planned maintenance and unplanned outages in both the United States and Europe are helping to tighten the market.

In the U.S., Sunoco has shut a crude unit and a reformer at its 178,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Pennsylvania for a fortnight's work.

In addition, a crude distillation unit (CDU) at ConocoPhillips' 198,400 bpd refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, is down for work until the first week of November.

In Europe, BP said that a CDU at its Lingen refinery in Germany was out of action after a fire broke out there on Tuesday. The 93,000 bpd refinery was just returning onstream after being down for maintenance.

BP is also investigating a weekend fire at a gasoline reformer in its 110,000 bpd Castellon refinery in Spain.

GASOLINE

* There was one trade of benchmark Eurobob in the window, at $899 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's price range of $883-$886 a tonne. Gunvor sold the barge to Total.

* Some 19,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $902-910 a tonne fob ARA, and premiums to the November swap of $38.50-$44 a tonne.

* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $931 a tonne fob ARA, up from $914-$915 a tonne on Tuesday. Trafigura sold the barge to Total.

* Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.93 to $101.72 a barrel by 1549 GMT after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard their banks and U.S. crude stocks fell .

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around$3.21 a barrel, from about $2.52 a barrel at the same time on Tuesday, according to Reuters' calculations.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 in New York also rose, up 2.24 percent to $2.5442 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.23 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Tuesday's level.

NAPHTHA

* No naphtha cargoes traded in the physical naphtha window. "Bids and offers were pretty close but nothing traded," said one naphtha broker.

* Bids came in the $850-$857 a tonne cif NWE range, with BASF at the lower end and Stasco at the higher end.

* Offers came at $858-$866 a tonne cif NWE, with Gunvor at the lower end and Vitol at the higher end.

* Yesterday's trade was closed at $854 a tonne cif NWE.

* The Elka Apollon tanker has been fixed to lift a naphtha cargo from Skikda in Algeria by October 8, trade sources said, although the destination was not clear.

* "Out of Skikda you already have four to five cargoes a month going to Brazil, because of term contracts," said one naphtha trader.

* Traders are closely monitoring Asian demand for naphtha after Shell's refinery fire in Singapore. However, Shell's refinery mainly supplies naphtha to its own 800,000 tonne per year (tpy) ethylene cracker, so the impact on the Asian market is thought likely to be limited. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)