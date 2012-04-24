LONDON, April 24 Gasoline barge prices were mixed on Tuesday, with premium unleaded barges tumbling some $20 a tonne as weak demand continued to weigh, whilst benchmark Eurobob prices improved slightly as the day wore on but did not trade in the window.

In the morning, Eurobob barges traded at some $1,092-$1,094 a tonne fob ARA, at premiums to the May swap of $6 to $9 a tonne.

The narrowing premium reflected the fact that the end of April is approaching, so prices tend to converge with the swap, but traders added that weak demand was dogging the market.

The arbitrage to the United States was effectively closed as freight costs were almost double the cents per gallon spread between Eurobob and U.S. RBOB gasoline.

"It's okay for a refiner, but I can't find a blend margin," said one gasoline trader.

Aside from naphtha, which is little use for blending into the higher quality grades used in northwest Europe and the United States, gasoline components remained expensive.

"Some regions are not pulling as much as before, so some cargoes have gone to the U.S., but I would not say the arbitrage is open," another gasoline trader confirmed.

The market is also being hit by refineries returning from seasonal maintenance ready to pump more gasoline to meet demand in the forthcoming U.S. summer driving season.

"There is so much product around, no one wants to buy it up," said a gasoline barge broker.

Traders are also eyeing talks between private equity firm Carlyle Group and Sunoco for a potential joint venture to run the 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery on the U.S. East Coast.

The threatened closure of the plant this summer, along with several other East Coast refineries, had raised hopes of a better summer driving season for European traders and refiners.

Back in the UK, the future of Petroplus's Coryton refinery will be decided by the middle of May when the current deal supplying it with crude runs out, the administrator said .

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.

* Some 11,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,092-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA, an improvement on Monday's $1,078-$1,096 a tonne range.

* Morgan Stanley, Trafigura and Chevron were sellers, whilst North Sea Group, Gunvor, Litasco, Mercuria, Cargill and BP were on the buy side.

* By 1552 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had recovered slightly to around $13.19 a barrel from around $12.33 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

* Only one barge of premium unleaded traded, with Northville selling to Total at $1,097 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's trades at $1,127 a tonne.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down 51 cents to $118.20 a barrel at 1556 GMT.

* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.09 percent at $3.1525 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.46 a barrel, down from $28.40 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes traded in the physical naphtha window, but there were one bid and two offers. Vitol bid at $1,009 a tonne cif NWE, whilst offers came from Trafigura at $1,007 a tonne and Gunvor at $1,010 a tonne.

* The bid and offers came in different windows, so no matches could be made, a trader said.

* The bid-offer range was up from Monday's trade at $1,000 a tonne cif NWE.

* A broker said the naphtha market was pretty thin, with a lack of demand from either petrochemicals or for blending.

* This is because propane has cheapened even further and is now trading at a discount to naphtha of some $133 a tonne, deterring buying of naphtha by petrochemical end-users.

* Also the gasoline/naphtha spread has come off from plus-$100 levels to around $82 a tonne, making blending less profitable.

* "Any strength will come from possible arbitrage opportunities East," the broker said, but added that the East/West spread was only being discussed at around $5. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)