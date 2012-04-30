LONDON, April 30 Gasoline refining margins
continued to dwindle on Monday, hovering below $10 a barrel in
northwest Europe, near half the value seen about a month ago.
Comfortable regional supplies and still slack demand from
the U.S. has weighed on prices, with refineries returning to
service or appearing to hold off major works.
Gasoline cargoes in the Mediterranean were seen near level
with prices in the northwest in May, but could slip to a small
discount in June, a trader said.
That said, Saudi Arabian buying could prop up the
Mediterranean market as state oil giant Aramco will buy around
100,000 tonnes of gasoline per month in May and June for Yemen,
according to traders.
Saudi Arabia sometimes purchases gasoline in the
Mediterranean, depending on pricing and availability at the
time, although recent purchases have typically been made in the
Middle East.
A series of attacks on Yemen's oil infrastructure has forced
its main refinery to shut, and the country has become reliant on
Saudi donations to meet its fuel needs.
Algeria's Skikda refinery has started planned maintenance
and improvement work, a source with the Algerian energy sector
said on Monday.
The upgrade has yet to have an impact on output however, as
naphtha traders report seeing cargoes on offer from the refinery
for May.
At least 225,000 tonnes of naphtha has been provisionally
booked to arrive in Asia in first-half June from Europe and the
Mediterranean.
But traders in Europe said the exports East have not trimmed
an overhang as demand in West Africa is slowing and local demand
remains thin.
GASOLINE
* Four barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at
$1,082-$1,085 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,089-$1,090 a tonne
fob ARA on Friday.
* Trafigura bought all of the barges from Statoil, Vitol,
Chevron and Gunvor.
* Before the window, eight barges changed hands at
$1,084-$1,091 a tonne fob ARA, with Gunvor purchasing all but
one of the cargoes from Morgan Stanley, Total and Hess. Total
sold the remaining barge to BP.
* Some nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in
the window, all at $1,085 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's
$1,089-$1,094 a tonne fob ARA range.
* Statoil sold all but one of the barges to Glencore, Morgan
Stanley and Gunvor. AOT sold the remaining barge to Glencore.
* At 1608 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $9.84 a barrel, marginally above Friday's $9.51 a barrel
close. Margins have fallen from highs of near $20 a barrel a
month ago.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 76 cents at
$119.07 a barrel around the same time.
* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 0.84 percent at $3.1792 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to
$26.53 a barrel around the same time, down from $27.14 a barrel
at the close on Friday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Physical naphtha prices broadly held against losses in
crude oil during the session, but traders said demand was
appearing to weaken, including in west Africa.
* One naphtha cargo traded in the window at $989 a tonne cif
NWE on Monday, down from Friday's $992 a tonne cif NWE deal.
Shell sold to Vitol for loading May 21-25.
* There were three other offers in the window, the lowest by
Gunvor at $990 a tonne cif NWE for earlier May 13-17 dates.
* Glencore and Total offered at $992 and $993 a tonne cif
NWE respectively, both for loading May 21-25.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)