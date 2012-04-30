LONDON, April 30 Gasoline refining margins continued to dwindle on Monday, hovering below $10 a barrel in northwest Europe, near half the value seen about a month ago.

Comfortable regional supplies and still slack demand from the U.S. has weighed on prices, with refineries returning to service or appearing to hold off major works.

Gasoline cargoes in the Mediterranean were seen near level with prices in the northwest in May, but could slip to a small discount in June, a trader said.

That said, Saudi Arabian buying could prop up the Mediterranean market as state oil giant Aramco will buy around 100,000 tonnes of gasoline per month in May and June for Yemen, according to traders.

Saudi Arabia sometimes purchases gasoline in the Mediterranean, depending on pricing and availability at the time, although recent purchases have typically been made in the Middle East.

A series of attacks on Yemen's oil infrastructure has forced its main refinery to shut, and the country has become reliant on Saudi donations to meet its fuel needs.

Algeria's Skikda refinery has started planned maintenance and improvement work, a source with the Algerian energy sector said on Monday.

The upgrade has yet to have an impact on output however, as naphtha traders report seeing cargoes on offer from the refinery for May.

At least 225,000 tonnes of naphtha has been provisionally booked to arrive in Asia in first-half June from Europe and the Mediterranean.

But traders in Europe said the exports East have not trimmed an overhang as demand in West Africa is slowing and local demand remains thin.

GASOLINE

* Four barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,082-$1,085 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,089-$1,090 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.

* Trafigura bought all of the barges from Statoil, Vitol, Chevron and Gunvor.

* Before the window, eight barges changed hands at $1,084-$1,091 a tonne fob ARA, with Gunvor purchasing all but one of the cargoes from Morgan Stanley, Total and Hess. Total sold the remaining barge to BP.

* Some nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window, all at $1,085 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's $1,089-$1,094 a tonne fob ARA range.

* Statoil sold all but one of the barges to Glencore, Morgan Stanley and Gunvor. AOT sold the remaining barge to Glencore.

* At 1608 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $9.84 a barrel, marginally above Friday's $9.51 a barrel close. Margins have fallen from highs of near $20 a barrel a month ago.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down 76 cents at $119.07 a barrel around the same time.

* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.84 percent at $3.1792 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to $26.53 a barrel around the same time, down from $27.14 a barrel at the close on Friday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Physical naphtha prices broadly held against losses in crude oil during the session, but traders said demand was appearing to weaken, including in west Africa.

* One naphtha cargo traded in the window at $989 a tonne cif NWE on Monday, down from Friday's $992 a tonne cif NWE deal. Shell sold to Vitol for loading May 21-25.

* There were three other offers in the window, the lowest by Gunvor at $990 a tonne cif NWE for earlier May 13-17 dates.

* Glencore and Total offered at $992 and $993 a tonne cif NWE respectively, both for loading May 21-25. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)