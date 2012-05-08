LONDON, May 8 European gasoline cracks gained on Tuesday, as outright prices steadied while crude continued to slide on concerns about the global economic recovery and fears the market may be oversupplied.

Gasoline refining margins were around $1.50 a barrel wider than on Friday, and traders expected cracks to hold against swings in crude, retaining recent gains.

"The gasoline flat price will fall more I think. Not gasoline cracks," predicted one trader at a European major.

Demand for exports to the U.S. remained thin and the arbitrage window was for the most part unworkable, although signs of demand across the Atlantic were more encouraging than last week, the trader added.

In the Mediterranean, a rare offer was seen in the window for a gasoline cargo. BP offered at $1,004 a tonne for late May dates, a trader said.

Naphtha prices in contrast are collapsing faster than crude, as the ongoing lack of arbitrage opportunities continues to leave northwest Europe oversupplied. Heavy grade naphtha can be exported to the U.S. as well as Asia.

Also weighing on the market for naphtha, prices for rival feedstock propane were at a record discount of $203 a tonne late last week, traders said, helping to wipe out demand by petrochemical end-users.

The recent drop in naphtha prices could help revive exports however, a trader said, although deliveries to the U.S. still seemed unprofitable and exports east only yielded slim returns.

GASOLINE

* There were no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window, but just after the close barges changed hands at $1,031-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA.

* Prices were in line with deals done late on Friday in the $1,030-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA range.

* Trafigura was busy both buying and selling during the session, while Total was also an active seller, along with Chevron and Litasco. Gunvor, BP and Shell were among the more active buyers, along with ConocoPhilips, Vitol and North Sea Group.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- recovered to trade at around $12.22 a barrel at 1630 GMT on Tuesday, up from around $10.76 a barrel at the close on Friday.

* Premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,032-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, slightly below Friday's $1,035-$1,037 a tonne fob ARA range. Northville and Statoil each sold a barge to AOT.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.91 at $111.25 a barrel around the same time, as post-election uncertainty in Greece helped fan worries about the eurozone.

* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.84 percent at $2.9492 a gallon, remaining below $3 a gallon after slipping below the mark on Friday for the first time since February.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to $27.79 a barrel around the same time, up from $26.97 a barrel at the previous close.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Vitol sold another cargo to Shell at $909 a tonne cif NWE on Tuesday, after selling a cargo to Shell on Friday at $922 a tonne cif NWE.

* Physical naphtha crack spreads were at minus $9.32 a barrel, down from minus $8.67 a barrel late on Friday.

* Naphtha prices have fallen by almost $50 a tonne since last Thursday, when cargoes were quoted at around $956 a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)