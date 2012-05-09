LONDON, May 9 Naphtha remained out of favour with petrochemical buyers in the European market on Wednesday as alternative feedstock propane traded at a discount of some $155 a tonne for May.

Traders said this was partly due to seasonal factors and partly to more propane cargoes arriving in northwest Europe in April and early May from the United States and West Africa.

"Demand for propane for home heating always goes down during the spring and the summer, so there's more of it available in the market," said one naphtha broker.

The cheap propane has depressed the naphtha market, with cracks down to minus $8.60 a barrel for May. This is a slight improvement on last week's levels, when naphtha refining margins were around the minus $10 a barrel mark, however.

On the gasoline side, traders said that West Africa is not pulling much in at the moment, but the flat price has been bouncing around on the back of crude price movements and refinery-related newsflow.

Petrochina is now in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered refinery in Aruba, dealing another blow to hopes for a better U.S. summer driving season for European traders and refiners.

The news comes hard on the heels of Delta's deal for the ConocoPhillips Trainer refinery and Carlyle's talks with Sunoco for its Philadelphia refinery.

The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. gasoline inventories had fallen 2.61 million barrels week-on-week, more than a consensus forecast for a 100,000 barrel draw.

"Despite the Mastercard numbers about a weaker gas demand scenario, we're picking up and headed straight into summer driving season," said Carl Larry, president at Oil Outlooks in New York.

The Mastercard SpendingPulse survey showed that U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.7 percent week-on-week and was down 5.8 percent year-on-year.

In Europe, inventories of crude and oil products fell to just above a four year low in April according to Euroilstock data as refineries struggled with high feedstock prices and weak demand.

Seasonal turnarounds and backwardation also contributed to the stock declines, but refineries such as ExxonMobil's 240,000 barrels-per-day Port Jerome refinery in France are now beginning to return from maintenance..

GASOLINE

* There were no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window, but some 13,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,040-$1,047 a tonne fob ARA.

* This was higher than Tuesday's post-window trades at $1,031-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA.

* Early in the session gasoline barges were trading at premiums to the June swaps of $34-$37.50 a tonne.

* AOT, Hess, Litasco, Chevron and Total were on the sell side whilst BP, Shell and Cargill were buyers. Trafigura was active on both sides of the market.

* By 1538 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was unchanged at around $12.28 a barrel.

* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,036-$1,040 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $1,032-$1,033 a tonne.

* AOT bought both the barges, from Morgan Stanley and Statoil.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 20 cents at $112.93 a barrel at 1542 GMT.

* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were flat at $2.9950 a gallon.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was up at $29.20 a barrel from $27.79 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes traded in the physical naphtha market as there were no bids. Offers came from Trafigura, Gunvor, Vitol and Total in the $910-$913 a tonne cif NWE range.

* This was above Tuesday's trade at $909 a tonne cif NWE.

* "The mood has definitely become more bearish today," said a naphtha broker, pointing to poor demand.

* European naphtha stocks rose 2.6 percent in April, according to Euroilstock data, and were up 6.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)