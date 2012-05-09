LONDON, May 9 Naphtha remained out of favour
with petrochemical buyers in the European market on Wednesday as
alternative feedstock propane traded at a discount of some $155
a tonne for May.
Traders said this was partly due to seasonal factors and
partly to more propane cargoes arriving in northwest Europe in
April and early May from the United States and West Africa.
"Demand for propane for home heating always goes down during
the spring and the summer, so there's more of it available in
the market," said one naphtha broker.
The cheap propane has depressed the naphtha market, with
cracks down to minus $8.60 a barrel for May. This is a slight
improvement on last week's levels, when naphtha refining margins
were around the minus $10 a barrel mark, however.
On the gasoline side, traders said that West Africa is not
pulling much in at the moment, but the flat price has been
bouncing around on the back of crude price movements and
refinery-related newsflow.
Petrochina is now in talks to buy Valero Energy's
shuttered refinery in Aruba, dealing another
blow to hopes for a better U.S. summer driving season for
European traders and refiners.
The news comes hard on the heels of Delta's deal for the
ConocoPhillips Trainer refinery and Carlyle's
talks with Sunoco for its Philadelphia refinery.
The Energy Information Administration said that U.S.
gasoline inventories had fallen 2.61 million barrels
week-on-week, more than a consensus forecast for a 100,000
barrel draw.
"Despite the Mastercard numbers about a weaker gas demand
scenario, we're picking up and headed straight into summer
driving season," said Carl Larry, president at Oil Outlooks in
New York.
The Mastercard SpendingPulse survey showed that U.S.
gasoline demand fell 0.7 percent week-on-week and was down 5.8
percent year-on-year.
In Europe, inventories of crude and oil products fell to
just above a four year low in April according to Euroilstock
data as refineries struggled with high feedstock
prices and weak demand.
Seasonal turnarounds and backwardation also contributed to
the stock declines, but refineries such as ExxonMobil's 240,000
barrels-per-day Port Jerome refinery in France are now beginning
to return from maintenance..
GASOLINE
* There were no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window,
but some 13,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at
$1,040-$1,047 a tonne fob ARA.
* This was higher than Tuesday's post-window trades at
$1,031-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA.
* Early in the session gasoline barges were trading at
premiums to the June swaps of $34-$37.50 a tonne.
* AOT, Hess, Litasco, Chevron and Total were on the sell
side whilst BP, Shell and Cargill were buyers. Trafigura was
active on both sides of the market.
* By 1538 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was
unchanged at around $12.28 a barrel.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,036-$1,040 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's
trades at $1,032-$1,033 a tonne.
* AOT bought both the barges, from Morgan Stanley and
Statoil.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 20 cents at
$112.93 a barrel at 1542 GMT.
* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
flat at $2.9950 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was up at
$29.20 a barrel from $27.79 a barrel around the same time on
Tuesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* No cargoes traded in the physical naphtha market as there
were no bids. Offers came from Trafigura, Gunvor, Vitol and
Total in the $910-$913 a tonne cif NWE range.
* This was above Tuesday's trade at $909 a tonne cif NWE.
* "The mood has definitely become more bearish today," said
a naphtha broker, pointing to poor demand.
* European naphtha stocks rose 2.6 percent in April,
according to Euroilstock data, and were up 6.2 percent
year-on-year.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)