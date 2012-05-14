LONDON, May 14 Gasoline refining margins in northwest Europe were steady on Monday, hovering below $10 a barrel as oil prices resumed their descent during the session, falling on concerns for the global economy.

Gasoline crack spreads have more or less steadied since the start of month, after swinging lower in the latter half of April, when margins topped $18 a barrel.

Several cargoes of gasoline have been offered via tender for delivery this month in the Mediterranean, with both Turkey and Croatia seeking to sell prompt cargoes, keeping margins under pressure.

Naphtha prices sank further on Monday, with offers continuing to outnumber bids during the window, in a sign that supply is still outstripping demand in the region.

Opportunities for excess naphtha cargoes to be mopped up by end users in Asia may remain scarce, as a stream of fresh supplies are expected to be offered out of the Middle East.

Saudi Aramco restarted a 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate splitter in early May after a 50 day outage. and has offered its first spot A310 naphtha cargo for May 24-25 loading from Ras Tanura after a long absence.

The maintenance had choked off around 250,000-330,000 tonnes of naphtha, which was one of the factors behind the tight supply situation in Asia.

Further dampening prices this week, fresh volumes are also on offer in the Mediterranean. Traders said Morocco's Samir is selling 50,000 tonnes of the product for early June loading via a tender expected to close on Tuesday.

Low propane prices are also contributing to the lack of buying interest, and the rival feedstock weakened further against naphtha on Monday.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a second session.

* Outside the window, some eight barges changed hands at $1,010-$1,012 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,013-$1,022 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.

* Trafigura sold all of the barges to Litasco, Gunvor and Cargill.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $9.62 a barrel late on Monday, having broadly flattened out since the start of the month as gasoline has tracked swings in oil.

* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,013-$1,016 a tonne fob ARA, well below Friday's best offers seen at $1,032 a tonne fob ARA.

* Another cargo traded in the Mediterranean, with Litasco selling to Trafigura at mean fob Med quotes plus $1 a tonne. On Friday, BP sold a cargo to Vitol at $1,003 a tonne fob Med.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.13 at $113.13 a barrel at 1611 GMT, recovering from early losses of more than $2 a barrel on worries about the global economy...

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.1 percent at $2.9677 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was steady at $29.95 a barrel, virtually unchanged from the previous close.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes traded during the window on Monday, although several players were seen offering cargoes during the window. The pause follows Friday's flurry of deals in which three cargoes changed hands.

* Vitol offered at $894 a tonne cif NWE for May 31/June 4 dates, while Shell bid for a cargo over the same period at $889 a tonne cif NWE. This was below Friday's price range of $907-$910 a tonne cif NWE.

* Two offers also came in for June 4/June 8 dates, with Trafigura offering at $899 a tonne cif NWE and Gunvor at $901 a tonne cif NWE.

* Prompt naphtha crack spreads eroded further on Monday, trading at around minus $10.85 a barrel, about 50 cents lower than on Friday, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)