LONDON, May 15 The Eurobob gasoline refining margin slipped to around $8 a barrel on Tuesday as gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe continued to sell off.

James Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank, said that refining margins were set for a deepened seasonal decline as run rates pick up now that refineries are returning from maintenance.

"The start of the U.S. driving season this year is unlikely to spur further strength in gasoline, due to high inventories and restarts of a number of U.S. East Coast refineries," he added in a note.

However, the American Automobile Association is forecasting a better Memorial Day holiday weekend for gasoline sales as motorists are expected to take advantage of a recent drop in petrol prices and take to the roads.

In the UK, more crude oil is heading to Coryton, as a short-term deal to keep the ex-Petroplus plant afloat nears expiry.

GASOLINE

* One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, with Gunvor selling to Totsa at $1,004 a tonne fob ARA. Ahead of the window some 23,000 tonnes traded at $1,003-$1,017 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $1,010-$1,012 a tonne on Monday.

* Early trades came at premiums to the June swap of $13-$18 a tonne. Vitol, Total, Chevron, Trafigura and BP were all active on the sell side, whilst buyers included Shell, Gunvor and Cargill.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $7.97 a barrel from around $9.62 a barrel on Monday.

* No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 15 cents to $111.72 a barrel at 1605 GMT.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.94 percent at $2.9311 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R slipped to $28.75 a barrel from $29.95 a barrel on Monday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* One naphtha cargo traded in the window, with Trafigura selling to Stasco at $884 a tonne cif NWE for May 31 to June 4.

* The naphtha refining margin worsened to around minus $12.41 a barrel according to Reuters calculations, from around minus $10.85 a barrel on Monday.

* Propane is trading at a large discount of $159 a tonne to naphtha, deterring buying of naphtha by petrochemical end-users. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)