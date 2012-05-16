LONDON, May 16 European gasoline barge prices dipped under $1,000 a tonne on Wednesday, on the back of continued weak demand and increased production as refineries return online after maintenance.

Barges of benchmark Eurobob trading in north west Europe dipped to trade at between $997-$999 a tonne fob ARA, from the previous session's $1,002-$1,006 a tonne.

"The European demand is still very slow and trending worse," Olivier Jakob from Zug-headquartered consultants Petromatrix said.

Increased production as the refinery turnaround period in Europe comes to an end can also hurt profit margins. The Eurobob gasoline crack slid to around $7.7 per barrel, according to Reuters data, from Tuesday's level of around $8 a barrel.

The rescue of some U.S. refineries, including Trainer, and Carlyle's interest to buy Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, will bring extra refined products to the market, further squeezing European plants. For ANALYSIS see

In the United States, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a 2.8 million barrel drop in gasoline inventories, sharply larger than analysts' forecasts for a drop by 500,000 barrel .

The drop in gasoline inventories was dwarfed by a build in crude stockpiles to the highest level in 21 years.

GASOLINE

* Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, with Gunvor selling to Noble on both counts at $997 and $999 per tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's $1,004 a tonne fob ARA.

* Ahead of the window some 18,000 tonnes traded at $995-$1,005.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $7.7 a barrel from around $8 a barrel on Tuesday.

* Eight barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at between $1,005-$1,016 a tonne. There had been no trades in the previous session.

* ICE Brent crude futures dipped 61 cents to $111.63 a barrel at 1557 GMT.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York inched 0.064 percent lower at $2.9422 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.59 a barrel from around $29.67 a barrel on Tuesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* There were no trades in the naphtha window. On Tuesday, Trafigura sold a cargo to Stasco at $884 a tonne cif NWE for May 31 to June 4.

* Glencore bid $881 for a May 27-21 cargo and Vitol was offering a June 1-5 cargo at $881. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)