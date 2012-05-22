LONDON, May 22 Gasoline prices and refining margins gained on Tuesday, though naphtha stayed heavily under pressure.

Traders were eyeing developments at refineries around Europe for more clues on the outlook for supply, as demand remains weak.

The UK refinery Coryton, formerly owned by the now-bankrupt Petroplus, has stopped taking in crude supplies as a unit at the plant is damaged, a union representative said on Tuesday.

There was rare cargo activity in the window, a ship being delivered to the Thames. Traders said that this could be due to lower supply from Coryton which supplies the south-east of England.

The arbitrage from Europe to the United States is nearly shut now after being open most of last week, traders said.

However they said the arbitrage could soon re-open.

"It could be because there are more refinery outages in the US... and anyway US demand is increasing," a trader said.

The relative strength of gasoline in Europe contrasted with weakness from naphtha.

"In relative values, the divergence between naphtha and gasoline continues," Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix said in a note to clients.

"More Asian petchem crackers are cutting runs as naphtha is simply too expensive versus LPG. That will continue to put pressure on the Naphtha crack and spreads."

GASOLINE

* Some 12,000 tonnes of Eurobob gasoline traded at $1012-$1020 a tonne fob ARA in early trade, up from the $1,004-$1,011 a tonne range on Monday. There was no trade in the window.

* Physical barge prices' premium to June swaps were between $23.50 and $27.50.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $11.08 a barrel, up from the $9.39 at close on Monday.

* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1022 and $1024 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold to BP and Vitol.

* There was an unusual cargo in the window. Gunvor sold to Harvest at $1,032 a tonne CIF Thames.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down 1 cent $108.80 a barrel by 1551 GMT.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.1 percent at $2.9381 a gallon.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.32 a barrel, up from $30.41 a barrel around the same time the previous session.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* There were no deals in the window. Gunvor bid at $853 a tonne fob ARA, while Vitol offered at $856 a tonne cif NWE.

* On Monday there was a deal at $857 a tonne cif NWE.

* Traders were very downbeat on the market. "Nobody dares touch it anymore," said one. "Just in freefall."

(Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)