LONDON, May 23 European gasoline prices dipped on Wednesday but the sharp drop in U.S. inventories helped the crack to recover to a 4-1/2 high.

Naphtha prices, on the other hand, fell further to hit 16 months low as petrochemical demand remained low.

GASOLINE

* Eurobob gasoline opened at $$1,014-$1,021 a tonne fob ARA before sliding to $1,009 in the late afternoon. The level was the slight fall from the range of $1012-$1020 on Tuesday.

* Premium unleaded gasoline did not trade.

* Despite the day-to-day fall, the price has bounced from $983 hit Friday, the lowest since late January.

* The fall in Eurobob prices was limited compared with crude oil and its crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $13.60 a barrel from $11.70 on Tuesday.

* ICE Brent crude futures were sold off to briefly touch $105.46 a barrel, the lowest since December. It was trading $2.83 lower at $105.59 by 1702 GMT.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.84 percent at $2.8087 a gallon, compared with 2.50 percent fall in U.S. crude futures.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.89 a barrel.

* In the United States, domestic gasoline inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels to 201.01 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a smaller 500,000-barrel drop.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* There were no deals in the window. Gunvor bid at $830 a tonne cif NWE, pulling the level down from its bid at $853 on Tuesday.

* Trafigura and Total placed offers at $836 and $834.

* These levels were lowest since January last year. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)